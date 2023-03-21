CLT vs CCD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see Club Tiranga (CLT) squaring off against Dibrugarh CC (CCD) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Tuesday, March 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CLT vs CCD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Club Tiranga have lost both of their last two matches. Dibrugarh CC, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

Club Tiranga will give it their all to win the match, but Dibrugarh CC are expected to come out on top.

CLT vs CCD Match Details

The 23rd match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 21 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar. The game is set to start at 8:45 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CLT vs CCD, Match 23

Date and Time: 21st March 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Club Tiranga and BDMTCC, where a total of 278 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

CLT vs CCD Form Guide

CLT - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

CCD - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

CLT vs CCD Probable Playing XI

CLT Playing XI

No injury updates

Gaurav Talukdar (wk), Bikash Ranjan-Das, Sandip Paul, Pradip Sarkar, Bishal Saha, Denish Das (c), Pallav Das, Ranjan Bikash Das, AK Das, Himangshu Saraswat, Parag Barman

CCD Playing XI

No injury updates

Ankush Mazumder (wk), Rajat Khan, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Sourav Saha (c), Gunjan Deka, Reshab Dipak, Jay Borah, Bibek Dutta, Chirantan Das, Manab Barman

CLT vs CCD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Muzumder

A Mazumder is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. G Talukdar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Das

P Das and D Das are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Sarkar played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Borah

J Boraj and C Das are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Saraswat is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Lachit

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Hussain and S Lachit. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Roy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CLT vs CCD match captain and vice-captain choices

D Das

D Das will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 47 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

S Lachit

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Lachit the vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He took 3 wickets in the first match.

5 Must-Picks for CLT vs CCD, Match 23

P Das

D Das

S Lachit

P Sarkar

M Hussain

Club Tiranga vs Dibrugarh CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Club Tiranga vs Dibrugarh CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Mazumder

Batters: P Das, D Das, P Sarkar, R Dipak

All-rounders: J Borah, C Das

Bowlers: P Roy, S Lachit, M Hussain, S Pathak

Club Tiranga vs Dibrugarh CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Mazumder

Batters: P Das, D Das, P Sarkar

All-rounders: J Borah, C Das, H Saraswat

Bowlers: P Roy, S Lachit, M Hussain, S Pathak

Poll : 0 votes