County Championship 2024: How to purchase tickets for the tournament?

The 2024 edition of the County Championship is scheduled to start on Friday, April 5. It will be the 124th edition of one of the most popular domestic cricket tournaments. The tournament will witness a total of 16 teams going against each other in a total of 126 matches. The last round of the matches in both divisions will be played on Thursday, September 26.

These 16 teams have been divided into two groups, Division One and Two. Both the divisions contain eight teams each. Division One has Surrey, the defending champions, along with five other teams from last season’s Division One group. The teams that finished in the last two positions have been relegated to Division Two. The top two teams in Division Two from last edition have been promoted to Division One this year.

The teams that are a part of Division One are: Durham, Hampshire, Kent, Somerset, Lancashire, Surrey, Nottinghamshire, Essex, Warwickshire, and Worcestershire. The eight teams in Division Two are: Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Northamptonshire, Sussex, and Yorkshire.

Worcestershire and Durham were promoted to Division One, while Middlesex and Northamptonshire have been relegated to Division Two. A total of 126 matches will be organized in this edition of the tournament. These matches will be played at 25 different venues.

The teams in Division One will play 70 matches. A total of 56 matches will be played in Division Two. Surrey have been the champions of the tournament in the last two editions. They won eight out of 14 matches in 2023 and finished in first place in Division One. Surrey have won the County Championship on 22 occasions and shared the championship once with Lancashire in 1950. They are the second-most successful team in the history of County Championship.

County Championship 2024 ticketing details: How to buy tickets?

Tickets for the County Championship 2024 matches are available on the respective team’s website. The general admission ticket for adults starts at 15 euros, and various discounts are available for different age groups. Fans can visit these websites and purchase tickets for any game.

Fans can purchase advance tickets or on the day tickets which are more expensive than regular tickets. Fans can also buy hospitality packages for each match, which come with many perks.

