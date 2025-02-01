Cricket Crazy League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The sixth edition of the Cricket Crazy League (CCL) is set to kick off on Saturday, February 1, in Bangalore, featuring eight competitive teams vying for the prestigious trophy. The opening day will see intense action as 14 group-stage matches are scheduled to take place simultaneously at the Kashish Ground A and B. Day 1 will showcase fast-paced cricket, with the teams battling for crucial points in the early stages.

On February 2, the remaining group-stage fixtures as well as the knockout stage matches will be played at the Azhar Skywalk Ground. This venue will also host the final stage of the competition, where teams will look to secure their spots in the final.

The 2025 edition introduces two new teams to the league, adding further excitement and unpredictability to the competition. The eight teams participating in the tournament are: Patel Mavericks, CMO Pune United, Mysore Royals, Bangalore Challengers, Rebel Knights Bangalore, Royal Strikers Kochin, Memon Cricket Club, and Nilgiri Tigers.

Trending

This year’s Cricket Crazy League promises thrilling cricket action, with top-tier talent from across the country competing for the championship. Fans can expect high-quality performances and fierce rivalries as teams battle it out for supremacy.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Cricket Crazy League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, February 1

Match 1 - Patel Mavericks vs CMO Pune United, Kashish Ground A, 8:30 AM

Match 2 - Mysore Royals vs Bangalore Challengers, Kashish Ground B, 8:30 AM

Match 3 - Rebel Knights Bangalore vs Royal Strikers Kochi, Kashish Ground A, 10:00 AM

Match 4 - Memon Cricket Club vs Nilgri Tigers, Kashish Ground B, 10:00 AM

Match 5 - Mysore Royals vs CMO Pune United, Kashish Ground A, 11:30 AM

Match 6 - Patel Mavericks vs Bangalore Challengers, Kashish Ground B, 11:30 AM

Match 7 - Rebel Knights Bangalore vs Nilgri Tigers, Kashish Ground A, 1:00 PM

Match 8 - Memon Cricket Club vs Royal Strikers Kochi, Kashish Ground B, 1:00 PM

Match 9 - Patel Mavericks vs Royal Strikers Kochi, Kashish Ground A, 2:30 PM

Match 10 - Mysore Royals vs Nilgri Tigers, Kashish Ground B, 2:30 PM

Match 11 - Memon Cricket Club vs Bangalore Challengers, Kashish Ground A, 4:00 PM

Match 12 - Rebel Knights Bangalore vs CMO Pune United, Kashish Ground B, 4:00 PM

Match 13 - Mysore Royals vs Royal Strikers Kochi, Kashish Ground A, 5:30 PM

Match 14 - Patel Mavericks vs Nilgri Tigers, Kashish Ground B, 5:30 PM

Sunday, February 2

Match 15 - Rebel Knights Bangalore vs Bangalore Challengers, Azhar Skywalk Ground, 7:30 AM

Match 16 - Memon Cricket Club vs CMO Pune United, Azhar Skywalk Ground, 9:00 AM

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, Azhar Skywalk Ground, 10:30 AM

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, Azhar Skywalk Ground, 12:00 PM

Finale - TBC vs TBC, Azhar Skywalk Ground, 2:30 PM

Cricket Crazy League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Cricket Crazy League 2025 via the Cricket Crazy League website and YouTube channel.

Cricket Crazy League 2025: Full Squads

Patel Mavericks

Aamir Patel, Amaan Dhala, Azeem, Fahim Sutriwala, Faraz, Junaid, Khurshid Bhujwala, Mohammed Mussadique, Naoman Patel, Naved Patel, Sohail Bharapurwala, Zeeshaan

CMO Pune United

Ab. Rahim, Abid Kader Memon, Aftab Memon, Altaf Memon, Azm Nakhuda, Danish Bhujwala, Feroz, Moiz Memon, Naufil Farukh Memon, Salim Memon, Shahid, Yusuf Memon

Mysore Royals

Affaan Sait, Anas Merchant, Armaan Sadiq, Azim, Irfan Sait, Maaz Patel, Mahir Patel, Matheen Sait, Md Mahir Sait, Mohammed Hissan Sait, Mohammed Oosman, Mohammed Rayyan Sait, Mohammed Uzair, Rizwan Sait, Waseem

Bangalore Challengers

Aahil Ayaz, Abrar Sait, Anas Nouman, Arham Faheem, Fahad Ahmed, Faraaz, Fuzail, Hamzah, Ishaan, Jawad, Mohammed Aamir Sait, Mohammed Faizan, Mohammed Faraaz Mumtaz, Mohammed Mujtaba, Mohammed Muzammil, Mohammed Sharik, Muhammed Yaseen Sait, Rayyan Khan, Saif Nayeem, Saquib Arshad, Shayan Jumani, Talhas

Rebel Knights Bangalore

Abrar Noor, Ali, Asrar, Asrar, Avaiz, Faraz, Irfan Tahar, Maaz, Mohammed Muddassir Mohsin, Muzzamil, Nabeel A, Naveed, Nihal, Shakeel, Zeeshan Tahar

Royal Strikers Kochin

Adnan Harris, Anwar Azeez Sait, Aqif Nisthar Sait, Arham Anwar, Azhar A.M, Imran Anas Sait, Imran Asif, Mohamed Shafiq, Mohamed Zeeshan, Mohammed Absar I, Mohammed Absar I, Nabeel Assim, Nazeer Hussain Sait, Riaz Ayoob Sait, Shiyaz Mohammad Ameen, Yasar Patel

Memon Cricket Club

Anis Gaya, Ebrahim Mandviwala, Imran Ismail Memon, Javed Memon, Junaid Bharapurwala, Nauman Salim Memon, Numair Memon, Shafi Anwar Kotharewala, Shahid Memon, Shahid Patel, Sufiyan Allana

Nilgiri Tigers

A. Mohammed Anas, Abdul Rahman A, Ershad Abdulla, Junaid, Mazhar Ahmed, Mohamed, Mohammed Saif, Mohammed Saqib Javid, Muneer Hasan, Naumaan Sait, Noor Mohamed Sait, Salman Imtiaz, Shahrukh F, Shatir Sethia, Zain

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️