Cricket South Africa appoints chair of disciplinary hearings against Mark Boucher

Cricket South Africa today appointed Senior Counsel Advocate Terry Motau as the chairperson of disciplinary hearings into allegations of misconduct against Mark Boucher.

Boucher is a former South Africa player and the current head coach of the men's team.

It has been proposed that all parties meet with Motau on January 26 to determine a timetable for the proceedings.

This follows December's Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report which made tentative findings regarding allegations of discrimination and racism against various persons, including Boucher.

CSA Board Chairperson Lawson Naidoo said in an official statement:

"The Board remains mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness and in a manner that ensures fairness and due process in terms of South Africa's Constitution and labour legislation. It is now up to the inquiry to determine to which extent the allegations are true and justify the need for further disciplinary steps."

Mark Boucher provided with chargesheet against him

In the SJN hearings, former South Africa spinner Paul Adams made allegations against Mark Boucher.

CSA also confirmed that a chargesheet, containing both the disciplinary charges against Boucher as well as his rights, was provided to him on January 17.

Boucher has been charged with gross misconduct, and if he is found guilty, he could lose his position as head coach.

However, CSA said that all parties will be given the opportunity to testify before any decision is made.

"CSA emphasises that any implicated party will be given a fair opportunity to be heard so that finality can be achieved," Lawson Naidoo said.

The former Proteas wicketkeeper-batter said that he is currently focused solely on his duties as the head coach.

Also Read Article Continues below

South Africa recently beat India 2-1 in a Test series at home and are currently leading 1-0 against the visitors in a three-match ODI series.

Edited by S Chowdhury