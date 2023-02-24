Cricket World Cup League 2, 128th match, UAE vs Namibia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

UAE and Namibia will face off in the 128th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Saturday (February 25) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The UAE, led by CP Rizwan, are fifth in the points table with 29 points and a net run rate of +1.059. They are coming off a one-wicket win over Namibia in a low-scoring affair on February 23 in Dubai.

After being asked to bat first, Namibia were bowled out for 91 in 31.1 overs. Namibia would have finished with a much lower score if not for Ruben Trumpelmann’s 41-ball 30 with two fours and a six. Zahoor Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan and Karthik Meiyappan, who picked up a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup in Australian, picked up three wickets apiece for the home team.

The run chase was expected to be straightforward for the UAE, but Namibia reduced them to 81-8. Aayan Afzal Khan’s unbeaten 35, though helped the hosts secure victory from the jaws of defeat.

UAE vs Namibia Match Details

Match: UAE vs Namibia, Match 128

Date and Time: February 25, 2023, Thursday; 11:00 am IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai hasn't been an easy one to bat for by any stretch of imagination. Run making has been a tough task for teams. Fast bowlers from both teams should make an impact and so do the spinners.

UAE vs Namibia Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain. Playing conditions should be pleasant, with the temperature likely to be around the 23-degree Celsius mark and humidity in the 50s.

UAE vs Namibia Probable XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Alishan Sharafu, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza , Akif Raja, Karthik Meiyappan, Zawar Farid

Namibia

Karl Birkenstock, Lohandre Louwrens, Shaun Fouche, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo

UAE vs Namibia Match Prediction

The UAE have beaten Namibia in all four of their meetings in the tournament. Namibia fought hard last time but failed to win. UAE will start as the favourites.

Prediction: UAE to win

UAE vs Namibia TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Muhammad Waseem to score a century? Yes No 0 votes