Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 133, UAE vs PNG: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

UAE and PNG are set to lock horns in Match No. 133 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Sunday, March 5. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

UAE, led by CP Rizwan, are placed fifth in the table with 31 points and a net run rate of -0.018 courtesy of 14 wins from 30 matches. They will go into the match after beating Nepal by 68 runs on March 2.

After opting to bat first, UAE racked up 207 on the back of Rohan Mustafa’s unbeaten 52-run knock. Thereafter, they bowled Nepal out for 139 in 31.5 overs.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with seven points and a net run rate of -0.817. They will go into the game after losing to Nepal by three wickets on Friday.

After opting to bat first, PNG were bowled out for 179 in 49.2 overs. Opening batter Tony Ura was the top-scorer with 39 runs. Aasif Sheikh scored 86* runs off 130 and helped Nepal chase down the target with two overs to spare.

UAE vs PNG Match Details

Match: UAE vs PNG, Match 133

Date and Time: March 5, 2023, Sunday, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE vs PNG Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai hasn’t been a great one for batting. A high-scoring match doesn’t seem to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for teams.

UAE vs PNG Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain on Sunday. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

UAE vs PNG Probable XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sabir Ali Rao

PNG

Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Riley Hekure, Hila Vare (wk), Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Chad Soper

UAE vs PNG Match Prediction

The UAE lost to PNG by a mammoth margin of 132 runs the last time they met in Dubai. But overall, UAE have been the better side in the tournament than PNG.

Prediction: UAE to win.

UAE vs PNG TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

