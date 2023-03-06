Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 134, UAE vs Nepal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

UAE vs Nepal are set to lock horns in Match No. 134 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Monday, March 6. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Nepal, captained by Rohit Paudel, haven’t had the best of campaigns as they are placed sixth in the table with 30 points and a net run rate of -0.222, courtesy of 14 wins and 15 losses from 31 matches.

They will go into the game after beating Papua New Guinea by three wickets on March 3. Aasif Sheikh won the Player of the Match after his unbeaten 86-run knock helped Nepal chase down 180 with two overs to spare.

UAE, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with 31 points and a net run rate of -0.088. They will go into the game after losing to Papua New Guinea by five wickets in their previous game.

After being put in to bat first, UAE were bowled out for 97 in 26.2 overs. PNG’s Riley Hekure finished with figures of 4.2-1-13-5 and broke the backbone of the opposition batting unit. The UAE lost their last eight wickets for just 21 runs.

UAE vs Nepal Match Details

Match: UAE vs Nepal, Match 134

Date and Time: March 6, 2023, Monday, 11.30 am IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE vs Nepal Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai hasn’t been a great one for batting by any stretch of the imagination. A high-scoring match doesn’t seem to be on the cards. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

UAE vs Nepal Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

UAE vs Nepal Probable XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Asif Khan, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aryan Lakra, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, and Sabir Ali Rao.

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, and Sandeep Lamichhane.

UAE vs Nepal Match Prediction

The UAE have looked a tad indifferent of late, losing to PNG twice. Their batting hasn’t fired in recent times. Nepal will go into the game as favorites.

Prediction: Nepal to win.

UAE vs Nepal TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

