×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CricPlay to enable fans compete live with Gambhir

IANS
NEWS
News
17   //    16 Apr 2019, 18:57 IST
IANS Image
Gautam Gambhir. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Indias online fantasy gaming segment is heating up as the countrys latest free fantasy cricket gaming app -- CricPlay -- has enabled over 200,000 Indians to play live online fantasy cricket with Gautam Gambhir, opening batsman of the two World Cup winning team.

The app is offering first-of-its-kind opportunity to play online fantasy cricket with the legend. CricPlay users can register to enter the exclusive Star Contest, which will give them the opportunity to compete against one of the most respected cricketing minds to have represented the Indian Cricket team internationally in all formats of the game.

To participate in the contest, users need to download the CricPlay app from Google Play or log in to www.cricplay.com and register for the upcoming 'Star Contest'. Every person joining the game is eligible to win a cash prize if he/she scores more than Gambhir in the limited-period contest.

Commenting on the app, Gambhir said: "It's heart warming to see people from all age groups and walks of life excited about the chance to come together and play on the CricPlay app -- not just to win, but for their love of the game. I am looking forward to the experience of playing with more of my fans in the 'Ab India Khelega' contest."

IANS
NEWS
Why focus only on Pant? I feel bad for Rayudu: Gambhir
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 reasons why the tournament will miss Gautam Gambhir
RELATED STORY
IPL Records: Top 10 batsmen who led the Orange Cap list in the 2016 IPL season
RELATED STORY
Gautam Gambhir: The World Cup hero of India
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 players who started with Delhi Capitals but won IPL title with other franchises
RELATED STORY
Gambhir thanks fans, critics after receiving Padma Shri
RELATED STORY
IPL: Rating KKR's performance in each season from 2008-2018
RELATED STORY
IPL News: Kohli the batsman is an absolute master, Kohli the captain is an apprentice: Gautam Gambhir
RELATED STORY
Steyn shows Indian visa, fans think he is joining RCB
RELATED STORY
Indian Cricket: Gautam Gambhir- The man for the big moments | Debut, Records, Awards, Achievements, and more| StumpMic Cricket
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 32 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 31 | Yesterday
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 33 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us