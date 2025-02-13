CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two, hosted by Cricket South Africa, is set to begin on February 15 and run until March 14. Spanning nearly a month, the tournament will feature 29 matches across eight venues, with each of the eight participating teams competing in a single round-robin format. Each team will face every other team once, with the top two teams advancing to the finals.

The eight teams taking part in this year's competition are Border, Eastern Storm, KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Limpopo, Mpumalanga Rhinos, Northern Cape, South Africa Emerging Players, and South Western Districts.

This tournament plays a crucial role in providing a platform for emerging talent to showcase their skills, offering players an opportunity to advance to higher-profile competitions like the SA20 and the South African national team.

South Africa Emerging Players, captained by Kwena Maphaka, are the defending champions, having won the 2023 edition by eight wickets, successfully chasing down a target of 276 set by the Knights in just 32.3 overs.

Trending

South Western Districts and KwaZulu-Natal Inland each won the two editions before that. As the fourth edition kicks off, the competition is expected to be fiercer than ever, with teams vying for top honors and players eager to make their mark.

With a mix of seasoned campaigners and promising young talent, the 2024 tournament promises to be an exciting and competitive affair, offering thrilling cricket and an important stepping stone for players aiming to progress to the next level.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, February 15

Match 1 - Border vs Northern Cape, Buffalo Park, 1:30 PM

Match 2 - Eastern Storm vs South Africa Emerging Players, LC de Villiers Oval, 1:30 PM

Sunday, February 16

Match 3 - Limpopo vs South Western Districts, Polokwane Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

Match 4 - KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos, Uplands College, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, February 19

Match 5 - Border vs Eastern Storm, Willowmoore Park, 1:30 PM

Match 6 - Northern Cape vs South Africa Emerging Players, Diamond Oval, 1:30 PM

Match 7 - KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Limpopo, City Oval, 1:30 PM

Match 8 - Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts, Recreation Ground, 1:30 PM

Saturday, February 22

Match 9 - Border vs Limpopo, Polokwane Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

Match 10 - Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Africa Emerging Players, Uplands College, 1:30 PM

Sunday, February 23

Match 11 - Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland, City Oval, 1:30 PM

Match 12 - Northern Cape vs South Western Districts, Diamond Oval, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, February 26

Match 13 - South Africa Emerging Players vs South Western Districts, LC de Villiers Oval, 1:30 PM

Match 14 - Eastern Storm vs Mpumalanga Rhinos, Uplands College, 1:30 PM

Match 15 - Limpopo vs Northern Cape, Polokwane Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

Match 16 - Border vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Buffalo Park, 1:30 PM

Saturday, March 1

Match 17 - KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs South Western Districts, City Oval, 1:00 PM

Match 18 - Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape, Willowmoore Park, 1:30 PM

Sunday, March 2

Match 19 - Border vs Mpumalanga Rhinos, Buffalo Park, 1:30 PM

Match 20 - Limpopo vs South Western Districts, Polokwane Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, March 5

Match 21 - Border vs South Africa Emerging Players, LC de Villiers Oval, 1:30 PM

Match 22 - Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos, Uplands College, 1:30 PM

Match 23 - KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape, Diamond Oval, 1:30 PM

Match 24 - Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts, Recreation Ground, 1:30 PM

Sunday, March 9

Match 25 - Border vs South Western Districts, Recreation Ground, 1:30 PM

Match 26 - Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Northern Cape, Diamond Oval, 1:30 PM

Match 27 - Eastern Storm vs Limpopo, Willowmoore Park, 1:30 PM

Match 28 - KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs South Africa Emerging Players, LC de Villiers Oval, 1:30 PM

Friday, March 14

Final - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two 2025 via the Cricket South Africa (CSA) YouTube channel.

CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two 2025: Full Squads

Border

Keeran Forbes, Marco Marais, Shane Dadswell, Butsha Mfazwe, Chad Classen, Christopher Gleaves, Lihle Sizani, Osphesona Mbekwa, Thabile Hlatuka, Tladi Bokako, Jason Niemand (Wk), Jerome Bossr (Wk), Mncedisi Malika (c) & (Wk), Nathan Roux (Wk), Jade de Klerk, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl

Northern Cape

Cole Abrahams, Jonathan Vandiar, Victor Mahlangu, Andile Tshaka, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri, Ernest Kemm, Kabelo Chibi, Kagiso Mohale, Modiri Litheko (Wk), Romano Terblanche, Ruan Haasbroek (c), Tian Koekemoer, Gerald Pike (Wk), Gerhardt Abrahams, Ronan Hermann (Wk), Basheeru-Deen Walters, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Bob Herman, Hardus Viljoen, Jerome Xaba, Juan Landsberg, Monde Maqunqu, Stefan Tait, Tshepo Ntuli, Zakhele Qwabe

Eastern Storm

Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Thulani Tembela, Christopher Britz, Divan Posthumus, Grant Thomson (c), Jason van Dyk, Kyle Landsberg, Mekyle Pillay, Danie Rossouw (Wk), Nhlanhla Mashigo (Wk), Adam Kruger, Andrew Rasemene, Martin Khumalo, Thulani Khumalo, Tumelo Simelane

South Africa Emerging Players

Andile Mokgakane, Dewan Marais, Valentine Kitime, Dian Forrester, Jade de Klerk, Lesego Senokwane, Mihlali Mpongwana (c), Modiri Litheko, Ntando Zuma (Wk), Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka, Codi Yusuf, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tristan Luus

Limpopo

Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp, Ludwig Kaestner (c), Daniel van der Merwe, Hardus Coetzer, Jan Coetzer, Morne Venter, Dilivio Ridgaard (Wk), Sizwe Masondo (Wk), Atwell Mokgoloboto, Don Radebe, Eldred Hawken, Heinrigh Pieterse, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe

South Western Districts

Enathi Khitshini, Keenan Vieira, Yaseen Valli, Kelly Smuts, Khwezi Gumede, Kyle Jacobs, Liyabona Malife, Thomas Kaber, Tyrese Karelse, Luke Beaufort (Wk), George Van Heerden, Hlompo Modimokwane, Irvin Modimokoane, Jarred Jardine, Lifa Ntanzi, Pheko Moletsane, Rayyaan Rhode, Sintu Majeza

KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Dilivio Ridgaard, Gareth Dukes, Jonathan Vandiar, Thamsanga Kumalo, Tian Koekemoer, Andile Mokgakane, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Cameron Dean Shekleton (Wk), Alindile Mhletywa, Keith Dudgeon, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Nduduzo Mfoza, Stefan Tait

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Karabo Mogotsi, Muhammed Mayet, Nonelela Yikha, Shane Dadswell, Yassar Cook, Akhulile Mkhatu, Gareth Dukes, Hermann Rolfes, Jon Hinrichsen, Jurie Snyman (c), Kurtlyn Mannikam, Benjamin van Niekerk (Wk), Musa Twala (Wk), Zakir Kathrada (Wk), Junior Makua, Kieran Kenny, Themba Maupa

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️