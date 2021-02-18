CSA T20 Challenge 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket South Africa is set to resume its domestic cricket operations with the CSA T20 Challenge commencing on 19th February in Kingsmead, Durban.

Due to the pandemic, all league games and knockout matches of the CSA T20 Challenge will be held at a single venue. Six teams will participate in the tournament, with the Momentum Multiply Titans and VKB Knights clashing in the season opener.

The CSA T20 Challenge won't be short of star attraction. Along with domestic star cricketers, international players like Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, and Anrich Nortje will also feature in the league.

The CSA T20 Challenge will serve as a preparatory event for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be held in the subcontinent.

CSA T20 Challenge 2021 Schedule and Match Timings (All Timings in IST)

19th February, Friday

Momentum Multiply Titans v VKB Knights at 1:30 PM

Hollywoodbets Dolphins v Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras at 6:00 PM

20th February, Saturday

Advertisement

Imperial Lions v Warriors at 1:30 PM

VKB Knights v Hollywoodbets Dolphins at 6:00 PM

21st February, Sunday

Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras v Momentum Multiply Titans at 1:30 PM

Warriors v Hollywoodbets Dolphins at 6:00 PM

22nd February, Monday

VKB Knights v Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras at 1:30 PM

Momentum Multiply Titans v Imperial Lions at 6:00 PM

23rd February, Tuesday

Warriors v Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras at 1:30 PM

Imperial Lions v VKB Knights at 6:00 PM

24th February, Wednesday

Momentum Multiply Titans v Warriors at 1:30 PM

Hollywoodbets Dolphins v Imperial Lions at 6:00 PM

25th February, Thursday

Warriors v VKB Knights at 6:00 PM

26th February, Friday

Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras v Imperial Lions at 1:30 PM

Hollywoodbets Dolphins v Momentum Multiply Titans at 6:00 PM

27th February, Saturday

Play-Off Match 2 vs 3 Play-Off Match 2 vs 3 at 6:00 PM

28th February, Sunday

Reserve Slot for Play-Off if required at 1:30 PM

Final – TBA vs Winner of (TBA vs TBA) at 6:30 PM

CSA T20 Challenge 2021 Live Streaming details

The CSA T20 Challenge will be broadcast on the Star India network in India. It will be shown on Fox Sports in Australia and on Willow TV in North America.

CSA T20 Challenge 2021 Squads

Imperial Lions

Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Aaron Phangiso, Ruan Haanbroek

Hollywoodbets Dolphins

Advertisement

Keshav Maharaj, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Kerwin Mungroo, Robbie Frylinck, Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Mangaliso Mosehle, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Eathan Bosch, Ottneil Baartman

Momentum Multiply Titans

Heinrich Klaasen, Theunis de Bruyn, Grant Thomson, Henry Davids, Chris Morris, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Junior Dala, Okuhle Cele, Simon Harmer, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gregory Mahlokwana, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams

Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras

Tony de Zorzi, Calvin Savage, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Hlomla Hanabe, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Siyabonga Mahima, Tshepo Moreki, Ziyaad Abrahams, Zubayr Hamza

VKB Knights

Pite van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gouws, Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Shaun von Berg, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Berhardien, Alfred Mothoa, Ferisco Adams, Wandile Makwetu, Raynard van Tonder, Matthew Kleinveldt, Jonathan Vandiar, Migael Pretorius

Warriors

Sinethemba Qeshile, Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Nqoepe, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Anrich Nortje, Tshepo Ntuli, Mthiwekaya Nabe, Stefan Tait, Lizo Makosi, Triston Stubbs, Jade de Klerk