CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Boland vs Lions, Match 28

The CSA T20 Challenge witnessed a double-header at Boland Park on Sunday (31 March). In the first match, the Warriors continued their relentless march, registering a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Western Province. Meanwhile, the Imperial Lions also secured a nine-wicket triumph over Boland in the second encounter.

The Warriors have been the team to beat in the CSA T20 Challenge 2024, having won all eight of their matches so far. With an impressive 35 points and a dominant net run rate of +1.295, they sit comfortably atop the standings.

Closely trailing the Warriors are the Lions, who have secured 21 points from their five wins out of eight matches. Their net run rate of +0.770 keeps them in contention for a top spot.

Level on points with the Lions are Western Province, who have also amassed 21 points from their four wins in eight games. However, their slightly lower net run rate of +0.455 places them third in the standings.

The Dolphins have played one game less than the top three teams and find themselves in fourth place with 15 points from three wins in seven matches.

North West and the Titans are tied at 11 points each, but North West's superior net run rate of +0.310 gives them the edge over the Titans, who have a net run rate of -0.114.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland and Boland find themselves at the bottom of the table with only five points from five matches and four points from seven matches, respectively.

Warriors, and Lions dominate with nine-wicket victories

The day commenced with Western Province winning the toss and opting to bat first. However, their batting lineup struggled to gain momentum, with George Linde (30 off 25), Edward Moore (23 off 20), and Wayne Parnell (run-a-ball 20) being the only notable contributors, propelling their side to a modest total of 142/7 in 20 overs. Alfred Mothoa and Nealan van Heerden were the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors, claiming two wickets apiece.

In response, the Warriors made light work of the chase, powered by a scintillating 62 from skipper Matthew Breetzke, supplemented by Jiveshan Pillay's 31 and Beyers Swanepoel's brisk 47. The Warriors cruised to victory with nine wickets and 21 balls to spare.

The second game of the day witnessed Boland winning the toss and electing to bat first. However, their batting lineup faltered, with Ferisco Adams' 37 off 36 deliveries being the sole highlight.

Nqaba Peter was the wrecker-in-chief for the Lions, claiming an impressive 3/14 in his four-over spell, ably supported by Wiaan Mulder and Imaad Fortuin, who chipped in with two wickets each. Boland could only muster a paltry 116/8 from their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, the Imperial Lions made short work of the chase, courtesy of a blistering 53 from Reeza Hendricks and a fluent 43 from Evan Jones. The Lions won the game with nine wickets intact and 16 balls remaining.

