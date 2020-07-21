Cyprus T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 20 (Updated)

The Cyprus T10 League 2020 had its first day of action on July 20, with all the five teams displaying their wares yesterday. Another five matches are scheduled to be played on July 21.

Punjab Lions CC are the early frontrunners, having won all their three matches on the opening day to occupy the top spot in the points table with six points in their kitty. They defeated Amdocs CC, Nicosia Tigers CC and Limassol Gladiators CC quite convincingly to kickstart their campaign.

Cyprus Moufflons CC is the only other team to have won a match on the opening day of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. They are also unbeaten having registered wins against Limassol Gladiators CC and Amdocs CC and are placed second on the points table with 4 points in their bag.

Nicosia Tigers CC, Amdocs CC and Limassol Gladiators CC were at the receiving end in all their matches on the first day and are placed in that order in the points table based on net run rate.

While Nicosia Tigers CC lost their solitary match on July 20, Amdocs CC and Limassol Gladiators CC were annihilated in both the encounters the two teams played.

With each team facing the other team twice and only one team to be eliminated before the knockout stage, there is still a long way to go before the four semi-finalists are identified in the Cyprus T10 League 2020.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the first day of matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2020 -

Cyprus T10 League Points Table

Cyprus T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Advertisement

Most Runs

Cyprus T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Mangala Gunasekara of Punjab Lions CC is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has amassed 96 runs in the three matches he has played while being dismissed only once in the tournament. Gunasekara has an unbeaten 50-run knock as his highest score, with his runs coming at an impressive strike rate of 240.00 and comprising 8 fours and 9 sixes.

Kulwinder Singh, another player from Punjab Lions CC, occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 88 runs to his name. His unbeaten 87-run knock is the top score so far in the league. Singh has scored at an excellent strike rate of 258.82 and has struck 6 fours and 9 sixes.

Gursewak Singh of Cyprus Moufflons CC and Tejwinder Singh of Punjab Lions CC have both scored 86 runs so far in the Cyprus T10 League 2020. The former is placed third in the highest run-scorers list by virtue of his superior average. Moreover, his runs have come in just the solitary match he has played, a knock in which he struck 5 fours and 9 sixes while scoring at an outstanding strike rate of 268.75.

With plenty of matches to come, we could still see a lot of upheavals in the highest run-scorers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Mangala Gunasekara of Punjab Lions CC has showcased his all-round skills by emerging as the highest wicket-taker of the Cyprus T10 League 2020, apart from being the top run-scorer. He took 3 wickets in the three matches he played with a best effort of 2/8. Gunasekara also has a decent economy rate of 7.40.

With the Cyprus T10 League 2020 in the initial stages of the tournament, eight bowlers share the second spot with 2 wickets each to their credit. Tarandit Singh of Punjab Lions CC is placed second on the charts due to his sensational strike rate of 3.00. On the flip side, he has been quite expensive with an economy rate of 14.00.

Murtaza Yamin of Cyprus Moufflons CC occupies the third position in the list due to his outstanding economy rate of 4.00. His spell of 2/8 is the joint-best figures in the league along with Gunasekara.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of changes are expected in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Cyprus T10 League 2020 with a significant number of matches yet to be played.