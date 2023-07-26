DB vs HH Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 2023 match?

Durban Qalandars (DB) and Harare Hurricanes (HH) lock horns in the 17th game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 on Wednesday (July 26) at the Harare Sports Club.

The Qalandars, led by Craig Ervine, will usurp the Cape Town Samp Army at the top of the points table if they beat the Hurricanes on Wednesday. They're second with eight points and a net run rate of +0.464, thanks to wins in four of their six matches.

They will go into their next game after beating the Joburg Buffaloes by two runs. After being put in to bat first, the Qalandars scored 121 for the loss of three wickets. Tim Seifert set the tone by scoring 46 runs off 20 balls with the help of four fours and as many sixes.

Captain Ervine and Asif Ali scored 30s to inject momentum into the innings Thereafter, the Qalandars restricted their opponents to 119 for five. Mohammed Amir was excellent, as he picked up two crucial wickets of the Buffaloes.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, are in the middle of the points table. They have six points from as many games with a net run rate of -1.175, which needs quite a bit of improvement.

They, however, will be high on confidence after beating table-toppers Cape Town Samp Army in a Super Over in their previous game. Donovan Ferreira won the award for the Player of the Match.

Zim Afro T10 2023, DB vs HH Prediction: Can the Hurricanes beat the Qalandars?

Durban Qalandars will go into their game against Harare Hurricanes (HH) as the favourites. They have been in excellent form in recent time and should be able to avenge their defeat to the Hurricanes when the two teams last met in the tournament.

Prediction: DB to win this Zim Afro T10 2023 game

