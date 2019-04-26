×
DC players participate in 'Meet & Greet' event

IANS
NEWS
News
24   //    26 Apr 2019, 18:47 IST
IANS Image
Shikhar Dhawan. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) APL Apollo Tubes Limited, an Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Steel Pipes producing company, on Friday organised a ‘Meet and Greet event with the players of Delhi Capitals team where two specially-abled young girls were felicitated.

The event witnessed the participation of Delhi Capitals players Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Trent Boult, Axar Patel and Amit Mishra and APL Apollo senior management, dealers, customers and two special girls from SOS Children's Villages of India.

Addressing the audience, Dhawan talked about his association with APL Apollo and shared why the event was the most special one."The entire Delhi Capitals team, including me, are proud to be associated with a brand like APL Apollo. I have been a part of many such occasions but this one is exceptionally unique, for APL Apollo focuses on giving back to the society in an absolute sense."

APL Apollo also felicitated the two specially-abled young girls from SOS Children's Villages of India with one lakh rupees each. These girls showcased the real example of passion and inner strength by winning a gold and a silver in Special Olympics World Summer Games, in Abu Dhabi, last month.

--IANS

kk/bg

