DC vs GG, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The league stage of WPL 2024 is done and dusted. The last game of the league round took place on Wednesday in Delhi, where home team Delhi Capitals crushed the Gujarat Giants to earn a direct ticket to the final.

It was a comfortable win for DC as they restricted GG to 126/9 in 20 overs and then chased down the 127-run target in just 13.1 overs. Shafali Verma was the architect of DC's win. She played an emphatic knock of 71 runs to guide her team home.

In this article now, we will look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match.

List of all award winners in DC vs GG match, WPL 2024

Shafali Verma swept all the awards at the post-match presentation ceremony last night. She won the Player of the Match award for her brilliant half-century, while also bagging the Electric Striker of the Match and Most Sixes awards.

Verma opened the batting for Delhi Capitals along with skipper Meg Lanning. While the Gujarat Giants dismissed Lanning and number three batter Alice Capsey in the first four overs, Verma launched a counter-attack, smacking seven fours and five sixes en route to her 37-ball 71.

Player of the Match: Shafali Verma (71 off 37)

Electric Striker of the Match: Shafali Verma (Strike rate of 191.89).

Most Sixes Award: Shafali Verma (5 sixes).

DC vs GG 2024 Match Scorecard

Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to bat first in this game. GG's top-order failed to fire, but Bharati Fulmali's 42-run knock helped her team reach 126/9. Kathyrn Bryce supported her with an unbeaten 22-ball 28.

Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, and Minnu Mani scalped two wickets each for Delhi Capitals. Jess Jonassen also chipped in with a crucial scalp of Dayalan Hemalatha.

In reply, Delhi Capitals slumped to 31/2 in the fourth over, but Shafali Verma's blitzkrieg inspired the team to a win with almost seven overs to spare. Tanuja Kanwar was the only impressive bowler for GG as she returned with figures of 2/20 in four overs. The rest of the bowling attack had a forgettable day at the office.

DC vs GG, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants game

Wednesday night witnessed one of the most lopsided games in Women's Premier League history. Here's a list of some of the top stats and records emerging from the WPL 2024 battle between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants:

Marizanne Kapp now jointly owns the top position on the bowlers' leaderboard of WPL 2024. Courtesy of her two scalps against Gujarat Giants, Kapp now has 11 wickets, the same as her teammate Jess Jonassen and UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone. Shafali Verma smacked 58 runs by fours and sixes in her innings against Gujarat Giants. It was the highest aggregate by a DC batter via fours and sixes this season. Alice Capsey previously scored 50 runs via fours and sixes during her 75-run knock against the Mumbai Indians.

