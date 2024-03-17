DC vs RCB, WPL 2024 final: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details 

Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2024 final tonight. This is the second consecutive Women's Premier League final for DC, who lost against the Mumbai Indians in the summit clash last season.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, have qualified for the WPL final for the first time. RCB knocked out defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday.

Before the much-awaited RCB vs DC match gets underway, here is everything you need to know about the WPL 2024 final.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women match details

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, final, Women's Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 17, Sunday, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women pitch report

The pitch in Delhi has assisted the batters and bowlers equally this season. It is a high-pressure match. Hence, the captain winning the toss will probably opt to bat first. The pitch report will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women weather forecast

The skies will be mostly cloudy during the match hours of the WPL 2024 final. The temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels expected to be around 63%.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women probable XIs

DC Women

Taniya Bhatia (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani.

RCB Women

Richa Ghosh (wk), Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, Shradda Pokharkar and Renuka Thakur.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women match prediction

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore twice during the league stage, with one of those games being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the host of tonight's final. DC will start as favorites, but another extraordinary performance from Ellyse Perry could give RCB their first trophy.

Match prediction: Delhi Capitals Women to win the WPL 2024 final.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women live-streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 (Hindi).

Live streaming: JioCinema (All languages for free).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App