×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

De Villiers, Stoinis power RCB to 202/4 against KXIP

IANS
NEWS
News
18   //    24 Apr 2019, 22:53 IST
IANS Image
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers in action during the 42nd match of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on April 24, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru, April 24 (IANS) A.B. de Villiers cracked an unbeaten half-century as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted a mammoth 202/4 in 20 overs against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.

de Villiers (82*; 44 balls, 4x3, 6x7) was scoring at run-a-ball till he was on 25, but from the 15th over onwards the South Africa legend changed gears to plunder his next 57 runs off just 19 deliveries as RCB scored 64 runs in the last three overs.

de Villiers shared a 121-run fifth wicket stand off just 66 balls with Marcus Stoinis who remained not out on 46 (34 balls, 4x2, 6x3).

Mohammed Shami (1/53) had an off day and so did Hardus Viljoen (1/51), who was taken for 27 runs in the last over with Stoinis producing a series of 4-6-4-6 in the final four deliveries.

Playing yet another must-win game, RCB were reduced to 81/4 inside nine overs but de Villiers held fort from one end.

Skipper Virat Kohli (13) was the first to go, slicing Shami to Mandeep Singh at cover.

Parthi Patel played well for his 24-ball 43 (4x7, 6x2) before Murugan Ashwin removed him. Moeen Ali (4) was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin (1/15) who was the pick of the bowlers, not conceding a single boundary in his four overs.

However, he lacked support from the other end as de Villiers used all his experience and class to guide RCB to an imposing total.

Brief scores

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 202/4 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 82 not out, Marcus Stoinis 46 not out, Parthiv Patel 43; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/15)

Advertisement
WATCH: AB de Villiers hits the ball on to the roof with one hand
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 42, RCB vs KXIP: Match Preview and Stats
RELATED STORY
RCB host KXIP to keep playoffs chance alive (Preview)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB: Was AB de Villiers’ injury a blessing in disguise for Virat Kohli's men?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RCB vs KXIP; Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 31, MI vs RCB: Why Royal Challengers Bangalore will win the game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 28, KXIP vs RCB: Royal Challengers' Probable XI against Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 42, RCB vs KXIP Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 28, KXIP vs RCB: Match preview and stats
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 42 | Today
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 43 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 41 | Yesterday
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us