×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dhoni did what he does best, gave us a scare: Kohli

IANS
NEWS
News
17   //    22 Apr 2019, 10:42 IST
IANS Image
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper Virat Kohli during the 39th match of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on April 21, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru, April 22 (IANS) M.S. Dhoni did what he does best and almost pulled off a miraculous run-chase, prompting Virat Kohli to go through a lot of emotions as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by one run.

CSK skipper Dhoni's scintillating 48-ball unbeaten 84 went in vain as his side failed to cross the line by just one run in a edge-of-the-seat contest against RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday night.

Chasing a modest 162, CSK were reduced to 28/4 before Dhoni forged a crucial 59-run partnership with Ambati Rayudu and then kept the game alive with some lusty blows enroute another half-century.A

The former India captain kept his side in the hunt by hitting Saini for 10 runs before clobbering Umesh for 24 runs in the final five deliveries as it looked like Chennai will once again clinch a last-ball thriller.

However, Dhoni failed to collect the much-needed two runs off the final delivery as Bangalore kept their play-off hopes alive, winning their third game out of the 10 matches they have played so far.

"A whole lot of emotion. We were outstanding with the ball until the 19th over mark. Defending 160 on that sort of pitch and the amount of dew we had was an outstanding effort. On the last ball, that was the last thing I would've expected to happen. Feels good to win a game by a small margin. We've lost a couple by small margins. MS did what he does best and he gave us all a massive scare," Kohli said after the game.

"In the first six overs, we thought the ball wasn't coming onto the bat that much. Parthiv (Patel) and AB (de Villiers) started to rebuild. At the halfway mark we thought 175 would've been a very good total on this pitch. We thought we were 15 short," Kohli opined.

Patel's (53 off 37) half-century followed by Moeen Ali's quick 16-ball 26 propelled Bangalore to 161/7.

Kohli said their bowlers pitched the ball in the right areas and that eventually paid off.

Advertisement

"We thought their bowlers didn't make us play enough on the front foot. And if we pitch the ball in the right areas enough, we'll get wickets in the powerplay which proved to be the case."

Chennai were off to the worst possible start as they lost opener Shane Watson (5) and Suresh Raina (0) with just six runs on board, thanks to pacer Dale Steyn's blows on successive deliveries in the very first over.

Steyn was at his lethal best, returning figures of 2/29. RCB kept their slim chances of making the playoffs alive with the win and next take on Kings XI Punjab next on April 24.

Advertisement
Dhoni gave me an opportunity to bat at No.3: Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The "Dhoni-Kohli" show key for India's chances
RELATED STORY
Kohli thanks Dhoni for backing him as a youngster
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Virat Kohli considers India lucky to have MS Dhoni behind the stumps
RELATED STORY
Kohli is already close to being a legend: Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: MS Dhoni proves his value to the team as he finishes as the highest run-getter in ODI series
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni is showing why he is cricket's best calculator
RELATED STORY
Dhoni vs Kohli: A tale of two captains
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Have India ever fielded a stronger squad?
RELATED STORY
The virtues and shortcomings of Virat Kohli  
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 40 | Today, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 39 | Yesterday
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 38 | Yesterday
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
Match 41 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us