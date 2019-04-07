×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dhoni loses calm after Chahar bowls freebies at death

IANS
NEWS
News
168   //    07 Apr 2019, 13:32 IST
IANS Image
Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.(File Photo: IANS)

Chennai, April 7 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known as Captain Cool for a reason. Whatever the situation, he just doesn't let his emotion get the better of him. But even the best lose their calm when it comes to high-voltage clashes in the Indian Premier League. On Saturday, it was Dhoni's turn.

With Kings XI Punjab needing 39 runs off 12 balls, Dhoni handed the ball to Deepak Chahar and the start was horrifying. Chahar bowled it full and above the waist and Sarfaraz Khan picked up four. The next one was another full toss above the waist but this time Sarfaraz only managed a couple. But with the match slipping out of CSK's hands, Dhoni walked up to the bowler with Suresh Raina for company.

It looked like Chahar had lost the plot and was scared of the responsibility of bowling in the death with the batsmen in full flow. But an animated chat from Dhoni saw Chahar come back strongly and even dismiss David Miller off the last ball of the over. A scolding from Dhoni saw Chahar come back on track and he finished the over giving away just 13 runs, after two free hits.

In the end, CSK won the game by 22 runs and Dhoni applauded Harbhajan Singh for keeping Chennai in the game even though it was much easier to bat in the second innings at Chepauk on Saturday. Harbhajan finished with 2/17 from his four overs, including the prized scalp of Chris Gayle.

"We had to get the Universe Boss out. If he gets going even 200 wouldn't have been enough. Bhajji got us the wickets. Otherwise 160 was not enough. It was not a placid wicket but it became better in the second half. All three spinners did really well for us. Bhajji was really needed, over the years only off-spinners have troubled Chris Gayle.

"The last couple of overs of Scott were brilliant. It was important for him to start well because he had to bowl in powerplay. Crowd supported us 100 per cent. Whenever the chips are down, they lift us. It really helps when the crowd is behind us. They come not only for games but also for practise. The love and affection showed by them is amazing. It feels good to be on top of the points table but it is a constant process, only 5 to 6 matches have been played and we need to keep improving in all aspects," he said with a smile.

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019: 5 Best death bowlers this season till now
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: 3 Mistakes which cost the game for Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' strongest playing XI against Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 2 Changes RCB might make to their playing XI for the match against MI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' probable playing XI vs Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL: Dhoni wins toss, opts to bowl vs Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Do Chennai Super Kings need an extra batsman in the XI?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 18, CSK vs KXIP, Match Prediction: Who will win today's game?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab - Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Chennai trio put Kings XI in a spin
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 20 | Today, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Today, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 19 | Yesterday
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us