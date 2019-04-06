Disciplined Hyderabad restrict Mumbai to 136/7

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock in action during the 19th match of IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 6, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad, April 6 (IANS) A disciplined bowling effort by Sunrisers Hyderabad helped restrict Mumbai Indians to a modest 136/7 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Saturday.

Mumbai kept on losing wickets at regular intervals as the Hyderabad bowlers not only kept on jolting the visitors, but also maintained a decent economy.

It was Kieron Pollard (46* off 26, 4x2, 6x4) who once again showed some resistance down the order to propel his team past the 100-run mark.

Put into bat, Mumbai started slowly before Mohammad Nabi drew the first blood by dismissing visiting skipper Rohit Sharma for 11. Sandeep Sharma soon delivered another blow by trapping Suryakumar Yadav plumb in front of the wicket.

With Mumbai reeling at 28/2, Quinton de Kock (19 off 18) and Ishan Kishan (17 off 21) tried to stabilise the innings. However, the two couldn't taste much success as de Kock was sent back by Siddarth Kaul in the ninth over with the scoreboard reading 43/3.

Ishan and Krunal Pandya then added 20 runs in the next 2.2 overs before Kaul cut short Krunal's stay. The Mumbai all-rounder top-edged a short delivery that landed safely in the hands of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Mumbai suffered another blow soon when Ishan was caught short of the crease while trying to steal a quick single.

The hosts kept on picking wickets in quick succession as Hardik Pandya (14) and Rahul Chahar (10) too departed soon with just 97 runs on board. However, Pollard's heroics in the last few overs helped the three-time champions reach a modest total.

For Hyderabad, Kaul scalped two wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi picked up one wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 136/7 in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 46 not out, Quinton de Kock 19; Siddharth Kaul 2/34) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad