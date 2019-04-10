×
Discuss my game with Dhoni while playing TT: Chahar

IANS
NEWS
News
9   //    10 Apr 2019, 09:32 IST
IANS Image
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings' Deepak Chahar celebrates fall of Robin Uthappa's wicket during 23rd match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on April 9, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Deepak Chahar was scolded by Mahendra Singh Dhoni for bowling two no-balls off the first two balls of the 19th over of the Indian Premier League game against Kings XI Punjab. Since then, it has been a magnificent show from the young pacer as he picked three wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday to derail their innings at the top.

Speaking after the game, Man of the Match Chahar said that he has been working on his bowling and that has helped as he planned keeping the conditions in Chepauk at the back of the mind.

"I knew we are going to play a lot of games at Chennai. So, I worked on my slower ball and yorkers," he smiled.

Chahar also pointed that he uses his time with skipper MS Dhoni to talk about the finer skills of bowling and areas that he can improve on.

"I spend a lot of time in the dressing room with MS, while playing TT and I have got to learn a lot from him," he revealed.

While Chahar generally bowls his quota of four overs on the go, he was kept back to bowl in the death against Kolkata and the pacer said that injury to Dwayne Bravo has opened the door for him to bowl in the business end of the innings.

"With Bravo injured, I have got opportunity to bowl at the death," he said.

