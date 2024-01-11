DSG vs MICT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 League match – January 11, 2024

Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) will lock horns with MI Cape Town (MICT) in the second match of the SA20 2024 at Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban on Thursday, January 11, at 9 p.m. IST.

The Super Giants had a decent run in the 2023 season, securing four victories out of 10 games. However, they are eager to improve their performance in the upcoming season. Their key players include Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Meanwhile, Cape Town will be without Rashid Khan, who is sidelined due to back surgery. Kieron Pollard, a recent champion at the 2023 Abu Dhabi T10 league, has been appointed as the captain.

Despite finishing at the bottom of the table last year with three wins and seven losses, Cape Town are looking to turn things around this season. They possess the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, and Sam Curran to help make an impact.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as captain/vice-captain for the upcoming DSG vs MICT Dream11 match:

#3 Sam Curran (MICT) - 8.0 credits

Sam Curran celebrates a wicket with Rashid Khan (credit: X/MICapeTown)

Sam Curran is a versatile all-rounder who can be a match-winner with both bat and ball. He was flexible in the batting lineup and proved to be effective with the ball last season, contributing 74 runs and taking eight wickets.

Curran was impressive in the recent T20I series against the West Indies in December, bagging six wickets as well as a half-century.

Given his current form, the 25-year-old would be a smart choice as captain/vice-captain in your DSG vs MICT Dream11 team.

#2 Kagiosa Rabada (MICT) - 9.0 credits

Kagiso Rabada (credit: X/MICapeTown)

Kagiso Rabada has been in red-hot form with the ball of late. He was the joint-highest wicket-taker (11) for South Africa in the recent two-match Test series against India. He also had a fine run in the 2023 World Cup with 13 wickets in nine games.

During the last SA20 season, Rabada finished as the leading wicket-taker for MI Cape Town, taking 11 wickets in eight matches, with a best of 3/22.

Considering his recent form, Rabada is an obvious choice as captain/vice-captain of your DSG vs MICT Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen (DSG) - 8.5 credits

Henrich Klaasen celebrates a century in SA20 2023 (credit: Sportzpics)

Henrich Klaasen had an outstanding run in the 2023 ODI World Cup, scoring 373 runs at an average of 41.44.

He also excelled in the 2023 SA20, emerging as the leading scorer for the Durban Super Giants at an excellent average of 60.50. This included an unbeaten century and three half-centuries.

Klaasen, known for his versatility and power game, can effectively operate at the top as well as middle order. Making him the captain/vice-captain in your DSG vs MICT Dream11 team could be a smart move.

