DUR vs NORS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe, Match 8

The 8th match of the DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe will see Durham (DUR) squaring off against Northerns (NORS) at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Sunday, March 12.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DUR vs NORS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Durham have won all of their last three matches of the season. Northerns, on the other hand, have won none of their last three matches.

Northerns will give it their all to win the match, but Durham are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DUR vs NORS Match Details

The 8th match of the DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe will be played on March 12 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DUR vs NORS, Match 8

Date and Time: 12th March 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Assistance for both batters and bowlers is expected on this green pitch. The match played on this pitch was between Durham and Northerns, where a total of 258 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

DUR vs NORS Form Guide

DUR - W W W

NORS - L L L

DUR vs NORS Probable Playing XI

DUR Playing XI

No injury updates

O George (wk), A Lees, G Clark, D Bedingham, M Jones, P Coughlin, B De Leede, S Borthwick, B Carse, B Glover, M Potts

NORS Playing XI

No injury updates

J Gumbie (wk), N Mpofu, T Makoni, T Marumani, F Akram, W Madhevere, T Munyonga, S Masakadza, C Mumba, R Ngarava, V Nyauchi

DUR vs NORS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

O George

O George is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Gumbie is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Lees

G Clark and A Lees are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Ervine played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Borthwick

P Coughlin and S Borthwick are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Madhevere is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Masakadza

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Mumba and S Masakadza. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Glover is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DUR vs NORS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Lees

A Lees will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs if required, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

P Coughlin

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Coughlin as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for DUR vs NORS, Match 8

A Lees

P Coughlin

W Madhevere

S Borthwick

G Clark

Durham vs Northerns Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Durham vs Northerns Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: O George

Batters: G Clark, A Lees, T Makoni, C Ervine

All-rounders: P Coughlin, S Borthwick, W Madhevere

Bowlers: B Glover, C Mumba, S Masakadza

Durham vs Northerns Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: O George

Batters: G Clark, A Lees, C Ervine

All-rounders: P Coughlin, S Borthwick, B De Leede, W Madhevere

Bowlers: B Glover, S Masakadza, C Mumba

