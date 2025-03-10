Durham tour of Zimbabwe 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Durham men’s cricket team is set to face Zimbabwe A in a series of two three-day matches. It is part of their pre-season tour ahead of the upcoming Division One County Championship. The Durham cricket players have already set base in Zimbabwe on Friday, March 7, i.e., five days prior to their opening match of the tour.

Alexander Lees will lead the Durham side as the prestigious English club makes its fourth trip to Zimbabwe in the past five years. The first three-day match of the tour will be hosted by the iconic Harare Sports Club between March 12 and March 14. The action will then shift to the Takashinga Cricket Club for the second match between March 18 and March 20.

For Durham, the matches against Zimbabwe A serve as a testing ground ahead of their County Championship campaign. It is scheduled from April 4 onwards with an away match against Nottinghamshire.

On March 7, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed two separate Zimbabwe A squads for each of the team’s two three-day matches against the visiting Durham Cricket Club. As per the Zimbabwe Cricket official website, the board selected the squads with a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talents.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings and other details regarding the entire Durham tour of Zimbabwe 2025:

Durham tour of Zimbabwe 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Wednesday, March 12 to Friday, March 14

Match 1– Zimbabwe A vs Durham, Harare Sports Club, 1:30 PM

Tuesday, March 18 to Thursday, March 20

Match 2 – Zimbabwe A vs Durham, Takashinga Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

Durham tour of Zimbabwe 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the entire Durham tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will likely be available on the official YouTube channel of Zimbabwe Cricket.

Durham tour of Zimbabwe 2025: Full Squads

Durham squad

Alexander Lees (c), Bastiaan De Leede, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, Colin Ackermann, Graham Clark, Haydon Mustard, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Oliver Robinson and Paul Coughlin.

Zimbabwe A squad (for first match)

Ben Curran, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Nicholas Welch, Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Dion Myers, Nyasha Mayavo, Vincent Masekesa, Alex Falao, Tanaka Chivanga, Victor Nyauchi, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Johnathan Campbell, Newman Nyamhuri and Wallace Mubayiwa.

Zimbabwe A squad (for second match)

Tanunurwa Makoni, Prince Masvaure, Matthew Campbell, Antum Naqvi, Matthew Welch, Johnathan Campbell, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Wallace Mubayiwa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Victor Nyauchi, Alex Falao, Nyasha Mayavo and Takudzwanashe Kaitano

