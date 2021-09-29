ECC T10 2021: Match 12, Czech Republic vs Germany - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Czech Republic take on Germany in match 12 of the ECC T10 at The Cartama Oval, Spain on Wednesday, 29th September.

The last time these two sides locked horns, Germany got the better of the Czech outfit. The Germans cruised to a 42-run victory, registering their second win of the tournament.

The Czech Republic have started-off well in the tournament, having won three of their four fixtures. They have put-up some exciting all-round performances. The Czech Republic look like a settled outfit and would like to carry the winning momentum to the latter stages of the tournament. They head into this encounter having beaten Italy by eight wickets, and Finland by 13 runs in the first fixture and by eight wickets in the reverse fixture.

Germany have fared decently so far in this tournament, having won two out of their matches in the tournament. They have looked comfortable so far and have also found stability in their playing XI. They head into this fixture having beaten Italy by three wickets in their tournament-opener and the Czech Republic by 42 runs.

Match Details

Match: Germany vs Czech Republic, Match 12 (Group C), European Cricket Championship 2021.

Date: September 29th 2021, Wednesday.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather Report

Temperatures in Cartama, Spain, on Wednesday are predicted to range between 18 and 30 degrees Celsius. There are bleak chances of rain throughout the day. Rain is expected to stay away from what could possibly be an enthralling day of cricket.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is a batsman’s paradise. With the ball coming nicely onto the bat, the batters can hit through the line and play their shots. We have seen many high-scoring games so far and we can expect this one to have a similar outcome.

Predicted Playing XIs

Germany

Germany put-on a great performance the last time these two sides collided, comfortably cruising to a 42-run win. Skipper Rohit Singh was the star with a bat scoring a 32-ball 73.

Predicted XI: Shoaib Azam, Nasrullah Zadran, Rohit Singh (c), Mohammad Yasub, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Fayaz Nasseri, Finn Sadarangani, Sreekesh Srinivas, Shahir Malikzai, Saied Sajad.

Czech Republic

Sudesh Wickramasekara has been the top performer with the bat for the Czech Republic so far. Wickramasekara and Sabawoon Davizi have been the pick of the bowlers, alongside Satyajit Sengupta.

Predicted XI: Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan (c), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Naveed Ahmed, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Satyajit Sengupta.

Match Prediction

Germany are a strong and well-balanced side and have had the wood over the Czech outfit in this tournament. They are expected to finish on top in this encounter.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

