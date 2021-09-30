ECC T10 2021: Match 19, Czech Republic vs England XI - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Czech Republic take on England XI in Match 19 of Group C of the European Cricket Championship - ECC T10 - at Cartama Oval, Spain on Thursday, September 30.

England XI have been dominant so far in this competition, having won five out of their six fixtures so far in this tournament. They have found the right balance in their playing XI and have the winning momentum heading into this fixture.

They beat Germany by six wickets in their tournament-opener and by 46 runs in the reverse fixture. They registered their second win of the tournament by beating Finland by nine wickets. They then cruised to a 33-run victory over Italy in their third encounter.

They had a one-off hiccup, losing to an amateur Italian side by six wickets, following which the side got back to winning ways by cruising to a 72-run win against the Czech Republic in their second clash on Day 3.

The Czech Republic started off well in the tournament, winning three of their four fixtures but lost momentum as they were beaten in both their matches on Day 3. They have put-up some exciting all-round performances. They would like to rediscover their winning form and redeem themselves against the England XI side.

Match Details:

Match: England XI vs Czech Republic, Match 19 (Group C), European Cricket Championship - ECC 2021

Date: September 30, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather Report:

Temperatures in Cartama, Spain on Wednesday are predicted to range between 17 to 28 degrees Celsius. There are bleak chances of rain throughout the day. Rain is expected to stay away from what could possibly be an enthralling day of cricket.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Cartama Oval is a batter’s paradise. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. We have seen many high-scoring games so far and we can expect this one to have a similar outcome.

Predicted Playing XIs

England XI:

England XI side have found their groove in the ECC. They have found a winning combination early in the tournament and will be hoping to carry on with this form. They have come out all guns blazing and are expected to put up yet another dominant performance.

Playing XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (c), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Luke Webb, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Max Uttley, Alex Russell.

Czech Republic:

Sudesh Wickramasekara has been the top performer with the bat for the Czech Republic so far. Wickramasekara and Sabawoon Davizi have been the pick of the bowlers, alongside Satyajit Sengupta.

Predicted XI: Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan (c), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Naveed Ahmed, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Satyajit Sengupta.

Match Prediction

England XI side have been dominant so far in this tournament. Czech Republic are a quality side too, and could upset the English XI. However, England XI are expected to finish on top in this encounter.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava