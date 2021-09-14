ECC T10 2021: Match 8, Belgium vs Norway - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

In the eighth match of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021, Belgium will lock horns with Norway at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

Belgium have played two games so far in the competition and have won both those matches. In the first game against Spain, they restricted the Spanish side to 94 before chasing down the total in the ninth over. Saber Zakhil starred with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 43 and guided his team across the line.

In the second game against Luxembourg, Saber Zakhil again played a sensational knock, scoring 53 runs off just 18 balls. The innings comprised of one four and seven maximums. Luxembourg, in reply, could only manage 82 for the loss of two wickets. Belgium have won both games comprehensively and will be high in confidence as they face Norway in their next match.

Norway, on the other hand, haven’t had the best of the starts to the tournament. They lost their opening game against Sweden. It was a closely fought contest as Norway succumbed to the pressure in a crunch situation. They were knocked over for 121 in pursuit of the 125-run target set by Sweden, thereby falling short by four runs.

In the following game, Spain went past Norway with ease as they chased down 113 in the eighth over. Norway skipper Raza Iqbal, opening the batting, smashed a quickfire fifty to help his side put 112 on the board. But the bowlers failed to back their batsmen. Norway will be looking for an improved performance when they meet Belgium on Tuesday.

Match Details:

Match: Belgium vs Norway, Group A Match 8, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 14, 2021 Tuesday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report:

Temperatures in Cartama are expected to range between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius. There is a heavy chance of rain predicted on Tuesday and we might witness interruptions during the course of the match.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Cartama Oval ground in Cartama is very good for batting. The average score on this surface is 113. Batsmen enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect a high-scoring game on Tuesday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Belgium

Belgium are on a roll in the competition so far. They have won both their games comprehensively. Their batsmen have been brilliant so far and will be eager to keep up the good work. They have the winning momentum behind them and will look to carry it forward in the competition.

Playing XI: Aziz Mohammad, Mamoon Latif, Faisal Mehmood, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Ali Raza (wk), Muneeb Muhammad, Shagharai Sefat, Murid Ekrami, Fahim Bhatti

Norway

Norway are struggling in the competition as they have failed to fire in unison. The bowlers need to back their batsmen, going ahead in the competition. The batting-heavy side have to be on their toes while facing Belgium on Tuesday.

Playing XI: Raza Iqbal (c), Suhail Iftikhar (wk), Walid Ghauri, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Hayatullah Niazi, Ali Tafseer, Wahidullah Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, Vinay Ravi, Waqas Ahmed, Ahmadullah Shinwari

Match prediction:

Belgium have been brilliant so far in the competition whereas Norway have struggled right from the start. Both sides are heavily dependent on their batsmen and will look forward to posting big totals on the board.

Belgium have a good balance in their side and expect them to come out on top against Norway.

