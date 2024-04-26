ECI France 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

France, Hungary, and Romania are scheduled to play in the ECI France 2024 tournament, which will start on Saturday, April 27, and conclude on Sunday, April 28.

Each team will face the other two teams thrice in the tournament, which will take place at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club in Dreux. Nine matches will be played in the tournament. All three teams last played in the European Cricket Championship 2023.

France were placed in Group A of the European Cricket Championship 2023 along with Spain, Isle of Man, Greece, and Czechia. France won three out of four matches and finished in second position. They faced Spain in the final of Group A, losing it by seven wickets.

Hungary were in Group D along with Ireland XI, Austria, Finland, and Turkiye. They won three out of four matches and were in second position in their group. Ireland XI defeated Hungary in the final of Group D by eight wickets, which marked their exit from the tournament.

Romania were a part of Group E along with England XI, Switzerland, Malta, and Cyprus. They won and lost two matches each and finished in third place in the group. They lost the eliminator match of Group E against Malta by 19 runs.

ECI France 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, April 27

Match 1 - France vs Hungary, 1:00 PM

Match 2 - France vs Romania, 3:00 PM

Match 3 - Romania vs Hungary, 5:00 PM

Match 4 - France vs Hungary, 7:00 PM

Match 5 - France vs Romania, 9:00 PM

Sunday, April 28

Match 6 - Hungary vs Romania, 1:00 PM

Match 7 - Hungary vs France, 3:00 PM

Match 8 - France vs Romania, 5:00 PM

Match 9 - Hungary vs Romania, 7:00 PM

ECI France 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

ECI France 2024: Full Squads

France

Kamran Ahmadzai, Mukhtar Ali Ghulami, Usman Khan, Noman Amjad, Zain Ahmad, Lingeswaran Canessane (wk), Dawood Ahmadzai, Hevit Alodin Jackson (wk), Rahmatullah Mangal, Rohullah Mangal, Ikbal Hossain, Sajad Stanikzay, Zaheer Zahiri, Christian Roberts, William Rokuad

Hungary

Zeeshan Kukikhel, Vinoth Ravindran, Abhitesh Prashar, Zahir Mohammed, Sandeep Mohandas, Maaz Bhaiji (wk), Sheikh Rasik, Abbas Ghani, Ali Farasat, Ali Yalmaz, Usama Muhammad, Kamran Wahid, Mark Des Fontaine, Adam Gall, Matthew Ainsworth

Romania

Vasu Saini, Ramesh Satheesan, Manmeet Koli, Anand Rajshekara (wk), Muhammad Moiz, Shantanu Vashisht, Ravindra Athapaththu, Janitha Fernando, Luca Petre, Ariyan Mohammed (wk), Haidar Ali, Laurentiu Gherasim, Baljinder Singh

