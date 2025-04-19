ECI France 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The France and Sweden cricket teams will collide in the 2025 European Cricket International tournament. The two-day event, set to be played on April 19 and 20, will feature a series of seven matches between the two European nations. The entire series will be held in the T10 format, with all seven fixtures set to be hosted by the Dreux Sport Cricket Club in Dreux, France.

As many as four matches will be played on the first day of the two-day competition. The remaining three matches will be played on the following day on Sunday, April 20. The action will commence from 2:00 PM IST onwards on both days, with a little gap separating the matches.

The Association France Cricket, the official governing body of cricket in France, named a 19-player French squad for the seven T10 matches against Sweden on April 15. The Swedish Cricket Federation also named Sweden’s squad for the series earlier this month.

On that note, let’s look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings, and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the France vs Sweden European Cricket International 2025 seven-match T10 series:

ECI France 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, April 19

Match 1 - France vs Sweden, 2:00 PM

Match 2 - France vs Sweden, 4:00 PM

Match 3 - France vs Sweden, 6:15 PM

Match 4 - France vs Sweden, 8:15 PM

Sunday, April 20

Match 5 - France vs Sweden, 2:00 PM

Match 6 - France vs Sweden, 4:00 PM

Match 7 - France vs Sweden, 6:15 PM

ECI France 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECI France 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

ECI France 2025: Full squads

France

Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Christian Roberts, Safi Faisal, Hussnain Afzal, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Jamshid Nasiri, Kamran Ahmadzai, Lucas Smith, Mukhtar Ali Ghulami, Naim Daoudzai, Noman Amjad, Omer Mustafa, Hevit Jackson (wk), Lingeswaran Canessane (wk), Dawood Ahmadzai, Rahmatullah Mangal, Rohullah Mangal, Shavin Perera and Usman Khan.

Sweden

Abdur Sudais, Awais Ahmad, Share Ali, Saeed Ahmed, Samiullah Rahmani, Shahriar Hasan, Ajay Mundra (wk), Imal Zuwak (wk), Advait Dhabe, Ishara Perera, Jawid Stanigze, Khalid Zahid and Syed Gillani

