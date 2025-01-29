ECI Portugal-Spain 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ECI Portugal-Spain tournament, organized by the European Cricket Network, is set to begin on Friday, January 31. The matches will be played at the Oporto Cricket & Lawn Tennis Club in Porto, Portugal. This T20I series marks the first international cricket event of the year for European fans. A total of three matches will be contested between Portugal and Spain on the same day.

Portugal's last international fixture was against the Isle of Man in June 2024, and since then, they have not participated in any ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier matches. On the other hand, Spain played against Finland in August 2024, emerging victorious in that contest.

Both teams will now face off in a highly anticipated three-match series, promising exciting cricket action. The tournament presents a great opportunity for both nations to showcase their skills on the international stage.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECI Portugal-Spain 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, January 31

Match 1 - Spain vs Portugal, 2.30pm

Match 2 - Spain vs Portugal, 4.30pm

Match 3 - Spain vs Portugal, 6.30pm

ECI Portugal-Spain 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECI Portugal-Spain 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

ECI Portugal-Spain 2025: Full Squads

Portugal

Ankush Kumar, Anthony Chambers, Dhavalkumar Norotam, Simranjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh, Joshua Dos Santos, Najam Shahzad, Natim Hassam, Rahul Kumar, Rahulkumar Hashu, Conrad Greenshields (Wk), Kuldeep Gholiya (Wk), Gurbhej Singh, Nitin Kamboj, Shayaddur Rahman.

Spain

﻿Adnan Tahir, Dani Long-Martinez, Gurvinder Singh Bajwa, Ravi Panchal, Lorne Burns, Maanav Nayak, Alec Davidson-Soler (Wk), Mati Ur Rehman (Wk), Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Cristofer Gwilliam-Lopez, Jaffer Raza, Jamie Riley, Murad Ali, Umer Mughal.

