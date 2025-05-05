ECN Malta-Croatia T20IW 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Network (ECN) is set to host a T20I series between Malta Women and Croatia Women, which is all scheduled to start on Monday, May 5. The series will consist of two matches held on the same day at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, serving as a one-day decider.

This marks the first-ever T20I meeting between the two sides, following their clash in the five-match T10 series. Croatia Women emerged victorious with a dominating performance of 3-2, outclassing Malta Women. Malta Women will look to bounce back and seek redemption with a series win in the T20I game.

Malta Women last played their T20I game against Sweden Women last year during the Italy Women’s Tri-Series. They finished at the bottom of the table without securing a win. Meanwhile, Croatia Women faced Spain Women in a four-match T20I series, but suffered a whitewash with a series defeat.

The upcoming clash offers both teams a valuable opportunity to build momentum and gain international experience. Lidija Krvaric (Croatia) and Anupama Rameshan (Malta) will be the players to look out for in the series; their dynamic all-round skillset to clear boundaries and pick up wickets at crucial intervals could be pivotal in shaping the outcome of the series.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECN Malta-Croatia T20IW 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, May 5

Match 1 - Malta Women vs Croatia Women, 12:30 PM

Match 2 - Malta Women vs Croatia Women, 4:30 PM

ECN Malta-Croatia T20IW 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECN Malta-Croatia T20IW 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

ECN Malta-Croatia T20IW 2025: Full Squads

Malta Women

Akhila Thulaseedharan, Anupama Rameshan, Isabelle Goonetilleke, Jessica Rymer, Likitha Yadav, Renjini Nair, Reshma Raghavan, Ridmi Rajapakshe, Sanjana Budhathoki, Shamla Cholasseri, Silda Joy, Silvana Bandeva, Sneha Shankar, Stella Arooja, Susan George, Svitlana Iushchenko, Swetha Meehallage, Thambi Kurapati, Thanooja Sharafudheen

Croatia Women

Anita Skoric, Dora Pavelic, Helen Leko, Helena Bosnic, Ilonka Smotara, Ines Majdancic, Lada Sviben, Lidija Krvaric, Mia Durdevac, Mirela Meic-Sidic, Morana Modric, Pavla Senjug, Sanja Zmaic Peles, Sema Kucuksucu, Sili Sebastian, Tea Males, Valentina Romani

