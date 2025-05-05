ECN Malta-Estonia T20I 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Network (ECN) is set to host a T20I series between Malta and Estonia at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa. The series is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, May 6, and conclude on Wednesday, May 7, with three matches scheduled to take place over the two days.

Ad

Malta and Estonia recently concluded their five-match T10 game, with Malta whitewashing Estonia with a 5-0 win. Jagath Poorna from Malta showcased exceptional talent, scoring 123 runs and picking up four wickets. Varun Prasath also played a pivotal role with the ball, claiming six wickets to his name.

The two sides have met earlier in the ICC CWC Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier Group C stage in a T20I encounter, with Estonia outclassing Malta by five wickets. Habib Khan was the star performer with his all-round performance of scoring 45 runs and picking up one wicket. He was also awarded the POTM for his outstanding performance.

Ad

Trending

Jaswinder Singh, Eldhose Mathew and Steffan Gooch will be the players to look out for in the series as they are expected to play a crucial role in the tournament. With their remarkable skill-sets, they have the potential to make significant impacts, adding excitement to the series.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECN Malta-Estonia T20I 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, May 6

Ad

Match 1 - Malta vs Estonia, 12:30 PM

Match 2 - Malta vs Estonia, 4:30 PM

Wednesday, May 7

Match 3 - Malta vs Estonia, 4:30 PM

ECN Malta-Estonia T20I 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECN Malta-Estonia T20I 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

ECN Malta-Estonia T20I 2025: Full Squads

Malta

Ad

Affy Khan, Amar Sharma, Ashwin Raju, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Darshit Patankar, David Marks, Eldhose Mathew, Heinrich Gericke, Imran Ameer, Jagath Poorna, Jais Mathew, Jaspal Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Mehboob Ali, Navdeep Gill, Niyas Muhammad, Priyan Pushparajan, Rockey Dianish, Sanjai Sanjai, Shrijay Patel, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas

Estonia

Aditya Paul, Ali Masood, Arslan Amjad, David Robson, Elias Hasan, Habib Khan, Kalle Vislapuu, Marko Vaik, Pranay Gheewala, Richard Parkin, Rupam Baruah, Sahil Chauhan, Steffan Gooch, Stuart Hook

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️