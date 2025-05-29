ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

European Cricket is all set to move to Belgium for the ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025, to be played from May 20 to June 1. All seven games, including the final, will be played at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst, Belgium.

The competition will follow a double round-robin format with all three teams facing each other twice across two days. The top two teams in the points table will qualify for the all-important final, scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 1.

Belgium, Malta, and Portugal are the three participating teams in the competition. All three teams will be in action twice across the two days, with Belgium taking on Malta in the tournament opener at 1.15pm IST.

The hosts, Belgium, participated in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier in 2024. However, they finished third in the Group A points table with two wins and as many losses in four games and failed to qualify for the finals.

Malta, on the other hand, recently featured in a three-match T20I series against Estonia. They comfortably won the series with a 2-1 margin. Similarly, the Portugal team recently faced Norway in a three-match T20I Series and won by a 2-1 margin.

ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Friday, May 30

Match 1: Belgium vs Malta, 1:15pm

Match 2: Malta vs Portugal, 5:15pm

Match 3: Belgium vs Portugal, 9:15pm

Saturday, May 31

Match 4: Belgium vs Malta, 1:15pm

Match 5: Portugal vs Malta, 5:15pm

Match 6: Belgium vs Portugal, 9:15pm

Sunday, June 1

Final: TBC vs TBC, 1:30pm

ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025: Full Squads

Belgium

Abdul Muhammad, Ali Raza, Burhan Niaz, Hikmat Jabarkhail, Iftikhar Tankhel, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Muneeb, Murid Ekrami, Oliver Herrington, Omid Khel, Ravi Thapilyal, Saber Zakhil, Sajad Ahmadzai, Sheraz Sheikh, Sherry Butt, Zaki Shah.

Portugal

Carlos Nunes, Dhavalkumar Norotam, Francoise Stoman, Hardeep Khuttan, Jalpesh Vjay, Jeremy Martins, Juan Henri, Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Machado, Rahulkumar Hashu, Sharn Gomes, Sherman Vaz, Upen Shantu.

Malta

Amar Sharma, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Darshir Patankar, David Marks, Eldhose Mathew, Imran Ameer, Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal, Jaswinder Singh, Mehboob Ali, Priyan Pushparajan, Rocky Dianish, Shrijay Patel, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas.

