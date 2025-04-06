ECN Portugal-Norway T20I 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Network (ECN) will stage a thrilling three-match T20I League between Norway and Portugal at the Santarem Cricket Ground in Santarem. The event will be held from Monday, April 7, to Wednesday, April 9, with competitive cricket action throughout the three-day event.

Ad

Both sides are approaching the series in good touch. Portugal and Norway are currently in a five-match T10 competition, with Norway leading at the moment with 11 points out of three games, with a staggering Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.577.

Norway's Usman Arif has been in top form, scoring 170 runs in three matches, but fell just two runs short of a century in the second innings. Norway's bowling team has also performed outstandingly, with Vinay Ravi topping the wickets chart with six dismissals.

Ad

Trending

Portugal, on the other hand, last played a T20I against the Isle of Man during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, securing a commanding victory by 88 runs. Norway's last T20I was against Jersey in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B, where they were runner-up following a closely contested match, losing by six wickets.

Both sides will be keen to display their talent and provide an absorbing series. On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Ad

ECN Portugal-Norway T20I 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, April 7

Match 1 - Portugal vs Norway, 6 PM

Tuesday, April 8

Match 2 - Portugal vs Norway, 6 PM

Wednesday, April 9

Match 3 - Portugal vs Norway, 6 PM

ECN Portugal-Norway T20I 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can access live streaming of the ECN Portugal-Norway T20I 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

Ad

ECN Portugal-Norway T20I 2025: Full Squads

Portugal

Amandeep Singh, Carlos Nunes, Conrad Greenshields, Dhavalkumar Norotam, Francoise Stoman, Hardeep Khuttan, Jalpesh Vijay, Jeremy Martins, Juan Henri, Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Machado, Najam Shahzad, Rahulkumar Hashu, Shayaddur Rahman, Sherman Vaz, Syed Maisam, Upen Shantu

Norway

Ahmadullah Shinwari, Anil Parmar, Erfan Abdulrahimzai, Faisal Raza, Junaid Mehmood, Khizer Ahmed, Kuruge Darshana, Mansoor Shah, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Qamar Mushtaque, Tafseer Ali, Usman Arif, Vinay Ravi, Vishal Sharma

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️