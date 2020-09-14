ECS Capelle T10 League 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket fans in the Netherlands are all set to witness another round of European Cricket Series with the ECS Capelle T10 League. The league will commence on September 16, 2020 and will be hosted at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle, the Netherlands.

As per the schedule of the ECS Capelle T10 2020, the four teams, namely, Excelsior 20, Sparta Cricket 1888, SG Kampong Cricket and Vooburg Cricket Club will face each other twice in the group stage between September 16 and September 18, 2020.

The group topper will qualify directly for the Capelle T10 League Final. The second and third placed team will clash in the Bronze Final before joining the group topper in the season finale.

ECS Capelle T10 League 2020 Fixtures (All times in IST)

September 16, Wednesday

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club at 12:30 PM

SV Kampong Cricket vs Sparta Cricket 1888 at 02:30 PM

Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20 at 04:30 PM

SV Kampong Cricket vs Sparta Cricket 1888 at 06:30 PM

Advertisement

Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20 at 08:30 PM

September 17, Thursday

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20 at 12:30 PM

SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club at 02:30 PM

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20 at 04:30 PM

SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club at 06:30 PM

Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket at 08:30 PM

September 18, Friday

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club at 12:30 PM

Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket at 02:30 PM

ECS Capelle T10 Bronze Final: September 18, Friday

2nd Group Round vs 3rd Group Round at 05:30 PM

ECS Capelle T10 Final: September 18, Friday

Winner Group Round vs Winner Bronze Final at 07:30 PM

ECS Capelle T10 League 2020 live streaming details

The ECS Capelle T10 League 2020 will be streamed worldwide on the YouTube channel: ECN - European Cricket Network. Indian fans can catch the ball-by-ball action on the FanCode App.

ECS Capelle T10 League 2020 full squads

Excelsior 20 Squad: Niels Etman, Jelte Schoonheim, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Ben Cooper, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Lorenzo Ingram, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Jelte van Troost, Stan van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Tom Heggelma, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Pradeep Kumar, Umar Baker, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmed, Wahab Umar, Ryan Camble, Imran Choudry and Luqman Tariq and Haider Khan and Sebastiaan Gokke.

Sparta Cricket 1888 Squad: Manin Singh, Mudassar Bukhari, Vikramjit Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal,Danish Umar, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza, Quirijn Gunning, Usman Saleem, Sawan Sardha, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Tim de Kok and Musa Ahmad.

SV Kampong Cricket Squad: Tushar Bhakre, Shaheryar Butt, Usman Malik, Abhinav Adurty, Shivdutt Jhala, Ratha Alphonse, Kertan Nana, Rana Siddique, Assad Saleemi, Mees Hoffman, Adriaan Verbeek, Danish Ateeq, Shashank Kumar, Faizan Bashir, Raza Anis, Khalid Sherzaad, Vikram Chaturvedi, Bilal Saleem, Omair Sultan, Ishan Jaiswal, Pierre Jacod, Yasir Usman and Mohsin Salman.

Vooburg Cricket Club Squad: Stijn De Leede, Tom de Grooth, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain, Ali Qasim Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Nirav Kulkarni, Steffen Mulder Tobias Nota, Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Floris De Lange, Vivian Kingma, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Harold Vogelaar, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Rehan Waheed, Ricardo Goncalves, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Tahir Bajwa and Yasir Hamid.