The ECS T10 bandwagon shifts to Cyprus with the ECS T10 Cyprus commencing on July 20th. The tournament will feature five clubs namely Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions.

As per the schedule of the ECS T10 Cyprus, all clubs will face each other twice in the group stages of the ECS T10 Cyprus, with the matches taking place between July 20th and July 23th. The top four teams at the end of the group stage will qualify for the playoffs.

All the playoff games of the ECS T10 Cyprus including the final will be played on 24th July.

All 24 fixtures of ECS T10 Cyprus will be hosted at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 Fixtures (All Times in IST)

July 20, Monday

Amdocs vs Punjab Lions at 11:30 AM

Limassol Gladiators vs Cyprus Moufflons at 01:30 PM

Nicosia Tigers vs Punjab Lions at 03:30 PM

Advertisement

Limassol Gladiators vs Punjab Lions at 05:30 PM

Cyprus Moufflons vs Amdocs at 07:30 PM

July 21, Tuesday

Amdocs vs Nicosia Tigers at 11:30 AM

Limassol Gladiators vs Nicosia Tigers at 01:30 PM

Cyprus Moufflons vs Punjab Lions at 03:30 PM

Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers at 05:30 PM

Amdocs vs Limassol Gladiators at 07:30 PM

July 22, Wednesday

Punjab Lions vs Amdocs at 11:30 AM

Nicosia Tigers vs Cyprus Moufflons at 01:30 PM

Punjab Lions vs Limassol Gladiators at 03:30 PM

Punjab Lions vs Cyprus Moufflons at 05:30 PM

Limassol Gladiators vs Amdocs at 07:30 PM

July 23, Thursday

Amdocs vs Cyprus Moufflons at 11:30 PM

Punjab Lions vs Nicosia Tigers at 01:30 PM

Nicosia Tigers vs Limassol Gladiators at 03:30 PM

Cyprus Moufflons vs Limassol Gladiators at 05:30 PM

Nicosia Tigers vs Amdocs at 07:30 PM

Semifinal 1: July 24, Friday

Teams: G1 vs G4 at 11:30 AM

Semifinal 2: July 24, Friday

Teams: G1 vs G3 at 01:30 PM

3rd Place Playoff: July 24, Friday

Teams: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 at 04:30 PM

Cyprus T10 Final: July 24, Friday

Teams: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 at 06:30 PM

ECS T10 Cyprus League 2020 live streaming details

The ECS T10 Cyprus league will be streamed worldwide (except India and UK) on the European Cricket Network YouTube channel. UK residents can catch the action on FreeSports TV. Indian cricket lovers, meanwhile, can stream the games on the Fancode App.

ECS T10 Cyprus League 2020 Full Squads

Amdocs squad: Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Saurabh Panghal and Vijaya Naravula.

Cyprus's Moufflons squad: Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin.

Limassol Gladiators squad: Azan Baig, Abbas Khan, Junaid Rehman, Kamran Asif, Murtaza Khan, Shahid Ali, Shahid Ali, Babar Ayub, Sikander Khan, Sadiq Khan, Noman Zeb, Faheem Rehan, Shah Khalid, Mudassir Shah, Shahzaib Shah, Sheryar Orakzai, Taufiq Umair, Walid Khan and Yasir Nazir.

Nicosia Tigers squad: Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

Punjab Lions squad: Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekar, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar and Zeeshan Mehmood.