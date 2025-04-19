ECS France 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Network is set to host the ECS France, which will take place from Monday, April 21 to Sunday, April 27, at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club. Over the course of six days, 34 matches will be contested in a round-robin format, featuring 12 teams. Seven of these teams are returning from the previous season.

The tournament is divided into two groups. Group A includes Ekota CC, Grigny Vipers, Mitry, Paris Université Club, Paris Zalmi, and Royal 94. Group B consists of AC Stains, CSPT Sarcelles, Dreux, PFC Sarcelles, Saint Denis Stallions, and UIF Evry.

In the previous edition of ECS France, Dreux emerged as the champions, securing a dominant seven-wicket victory over President XI while successfully chasing down a target of 78 runs. As the defending champions, Dreux will look to defend their title in the second edition of the competition, which promises to showcase competitive cricket at its finest.

With a tightly packed schedule and a highly competitive field of teams, this year's event is expected to provide exciting and closely contested matches throughout the week.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECS France 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, April 21

Match 1 - Royal 94 vs Mitry, 12:45 PM

Match 2 - Ekota CC vs Grigny Vipers, 2:45 PM

Match 3 - Royal 94 vs Paris Universite Club, 4:45 PM

Match 4 - Ekota CC vs Paris Zalmi, 6:45 PM

Match 5 - Grigny Vipers vs Paris Universite Club, 8:45 PM

Tuesday, April 22

Match 6 - Mitry vs Paris Zalmi, 12:45 PM

Match 7 - Grigny Vipers vs Royal 94, 2:45 PM

Match 8 - Mitry vs Ekota CC, 4:45 PM

Match 9 - Paris Universite Club vs Paris Zalmi, 6:45 PM

Match 10 - Royal 94 vs Ekota CC, 8:45 PM

Wednesday, April 23

Match 11 - Grigny Vipers vs Paris Zalmi, 12:45 PM

Match 12 - Mitry vs Paris Universite Club, 2:45 PM

Match 13 - Royal 94 vs Paris Zalmi, 4:45 PM

Match 14 - Mitry vs Grigny Vipers, 6:45 PM

Match 15 - Ekota CC vs Paris Universite Club, 8:45 PM

Thursday, April 24

Match 16 - CSPT Sarcelles vs Saint Denis Stallions, 12:45 PM

Match 17 - PFC Sarcelles vs UIF Evry, 2:45 PM

Match 18 - CSPT Sarcelles vs AC Stains, 4:45 PM

Match 19 - PFC Sarcelles vs Dreux, 6:45 PM

Match 20 - UIF Evry vs AC Stains, 8:45 PM

Friday, April 25

Match 21 - Saint Denis Stallions vs Dreux, 12:45 PM

Match 22 - UIF Evry vs CSPT Sarcelles, 2:45 PM

Match 23 - Saint Denis Stallions vs PFC Sarcelles, 4:45 PM

Match 24 - AC Stains vs Dreux, 6:45 PM

Match 25 - CSPT Sarcelles vs PFC Sarcelles, 8:45 PM

Saturday, April 26

Match 26 - UIF Evry vs Dreux, 12:45 PM

Match 27 - Saint Denis Stallions vs AC Stains, 2:45 PM

Match 28 - CSPT Sarcelles vs Dreux, 4:45 PM

Match 29 - Saint Denis Stallions vs UIF Evry, 6:45 PM

Match 30 - PFC Sarcelles vs AC Stains, 8:45 PM

Sunday, April 27

Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, 12:45 PM

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 5:45 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 8:45 PM

ECS France 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECS France 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

ECS France 2025: Full Squads

Royal 94

Anton Anasraj, Cashno Clement, Ghanamirthan Arulanantham, Johnmary Alestin, Kanesh Lakitharan, Kapilraj Theiventhiran, Kukatharsan Kurumoorthy, Kunarathnam Abisan, Logesh Austin, Lograjan Athithan, Mark Hamilton, Nagarasa Harikaran, Niththiyanantham Paheerathan, Priyan Uthayakumar, Rasalingam Thananchayan, Sajeethiran Mariyathas, Saminathan Thineshkumar, Shanmugalingam Matheeswaran, Tharoon Joseph, Yoganathan Regan

Mitry

Ahmadzai Hamayun, Arslan Zafar, Farhat Azeem, Haseeb Afzal, Hasnain Zafar, Hussain Yasir, Kamran Syed, Khawar Abbas, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ilyass, Muhammad Awais, Muhammad Qasim, Noor Arslan, Omer Mustafa, Shah Pandikhail, Shahzad Umar, Usman Khan

Ekota CC

Abdul Muhit, Abdullah Al Mamun, Ahmed Hasan, Amir Hossain, Amran Hossain, Anayat Khan, Anowar Hossain, Arif Miah, Asfar Bazirhak, Azim Hossain, Azim Islam, Faruk Ahmed, Istiak Ahmed, Juwel Hossain, MD Masum, Marjan Chowdhury, Md Abdul Faysal, Md Robiul, Mir Ahmed, Mohamed Bazirhak, Monsur Raju, Mubarak Hossain, Paplu Das, Sahidul Haque, Shahin Khan, Sujon Mirza

Grigny Vipers

Ahmed Kabir, Amirdalingame Deva, Arumaithamby Kokulan, Benoit Dayanidhy, Dhulipala Chowdary, Dushen Manikbowe, Haji Faridoon, Hamidoullah Daulatzai, Mahesh Uruturu, Maroof Amir, Milad Zazai, Rahimgul Naseri, Rajani Kumaravelu, Saiteja Mavillapally, Sajjad Ahmad, Sandeep Singh, Shravan Kumar, Shreekanth Mourougayane, Sujal Perera, Thivain Menikbowe

Paris Universite Club

Abdullah Anwari, Chetan Chauhan, Habibullah Hashimi, Haras Shabbir, Inamullah Safi, Irfanullah Hemat, Jamshid Nasiri, Manish Kapoor, Muhammad Banaras, Muhib Afridi, Mukhtar Ali Ghulami, Murtaza Betani, Safi Faisal, Samiurahman Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Shirzad, Tabish Bhatti, Usman Shahid, William Singh, Zafar Iqbal, Zika Ali

Paris Zalmi

Afzal Gujjar, Ahmed Ibrahim, Ali Razzaq, Amjad Zishan, Ammar Ammae, Arshad Sultan, Ashraf Mobashar, Asim Muhammad, Bati Saqib, Bilal Ahmadzai, Butt Aaqib, Dawood Ahmadzai, Ihsan Javeed, Ihsan Waqas, Imran Ahmad, Kamal Patel, Khil Hukumran, Khurram Shahzad, Kishan Patel, Miakhil Nawid, Mudassar Iqbal, Muhammad Anis, Mushtaq Hassan, Noman Amjad, Qaisar Hamayun, Quraish Rijaullah, Raza Hassan, Sukhdeep Singh, Usman Zafar, Zada Sher

AC Stains

Abdul Hafeez, Abdur Rahman, Anamul Khandakar, Iftikhar Sayef, MD Shahan, Mashdid Jubayer, Misbah Saju, Mohammed Ashraful, Mohammed Mahibur, Mohammed Shemu, Nabid Hasan, Nabid Rahman, Nazib Ullah, Riaz Talukder, Sabbir Hossain, Safkat Zaman, Santo Bepary, Taher Aziz, Tanbir Aziz

CSPT Sarcelles

Amjad Sandhu, Hassan Mehmood, Ihsan Yousefzai, Ihsanullah Mehri, Javed Hashir, Mahboobullah Azim, Masihullah Tarakhel, Muhammad Asad, Rahmatullah Mehri, Sajjad Safi, Samiullah Mehri, Shahab Bashir, Sufyan Ali, Talha Patel, Umair Asgher, Waqas Bashir, Zakaria Atiq, Zulqarnain Munawar

Dreux

Abdulwahid Afridi, Abdurrahman Ahmadzai, Ahmad Nabi, Ajmal Sherzai, Alexandre Harkouk, Ammar Zahir, Atif Zahir, Faheem Pachakhan, Hamza Niaz, Hussain Khail, Kamran Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nisar, Muhammad Rafah, Shahbaz Javed, Tahseenullah Safi, Tayyab Raza, Umar Ali, Umar Khan, Wahid Abdul, Yeasin Shikdar, Zahir Zain, Zeeshan Shani

PFC Sarcelles

Abdul Rhaman, Ahadullah Tarakhel, Bashir Umar, Hussain Shahzad, Jabar Ali, Khan Arsalan, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Shafique, Muhammad Shahbaz, Nadeem Baig, Raja Sohail, Rameez Ihsan, Riaz Tayyab

Saint Denis Stallions

Abdullah Bhatti, Arab Hamad, Azhar Iqbal, Bashir Ahmadzai, Christo De Jager, Faryad Usman, Ghafoor Murtaza, Haseeb Iqbal, Hussnain Afzal, Idrees Ahmadzai, Jamal Nasir, Malyar Stanikzai, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Ali, Mumtaz Ahmed, Nawroz Mangal, Suhail Nazir, Talha Virk Ali, Waseem Bhatti, Zadran Saliman

UIF Evry

Adbulmalik Jabarkhel, Akash Malappilayi, Amarasegar Denushan, Arun Ayyavooraju, Arun Ramar, Basit Anwari, Chinmay Kabadi, Dawood Ahmadzai, Jabarkhel Ibrahim, Jubaid Ahamed, Lingeswaran Canessane, MD Sorwar, Naim Daoudzai, Poramba Liyanage, Praneeth Kumar, Rahmatullah Mangal, Rohullah Mangal, Sulanga Richmond, Wrishmin Ahmadzai

