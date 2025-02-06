ECS Malta 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta, organized by the European Cricket Network, is set to take place between February 8 and February 18, 2025. The tournament will be hosted at the renowned Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta, with a total of 43 matches scheduled to be played during the competition.

Ten teams, divided into two groups, will compete in a double round-robin format, with each team playing eight matches in the league stage. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the tournament.

The T10 league provides an excellent platform for local players to showcase and enhance their skills, serving as a crucial preparation for upcoming events. In addition, the competition follows the ongoing ECI Malta Trophy, where teams from Hungary, Malta, and Austria competed. The competition will offer valuable experience for the Maltese players as they aim to strengthen their squads for future tournaments.

As the ECS Malta unfolds, it promises to offer thrilling cricketing action while contributing to the growth and development of the sport in the region. The tournament not only supports Malta's cricketing ambitions but also helps elevate the overall level of competition in European cricket.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECS Malta 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, February 8

Match 1 - American University of Malta vs Southern Crusaders, 1:45 PM

Match 2 - American University of Malta vs Southern Crusaders, 3:45 PM

Match 3 - Gzira United vs Hamrun Stallions, 5:45 PM

Match 4 - Gzira United vs Hamrun Stallions, 7:45 PM

Sunday, February 9

Match 5 - Hamrun Stallions vs Southern Crusaders, 1:45 PM

Match 6 - Hamrun Stallions vs Southern Crusaders, 3:45 PM

Match 7 - American University of Malta vs Victoria Lions, 5:45 PM

Match 8 - American University of Malta vs Victoria Lions, 7:45 PM

Monday, February 10

Match 9 - Edex Knights vs Swieqi United, 1:45 PM

Match 10 - Edex Knights vs Swieqi United, 3:45 PM

Match 11 - Power Hitters vs Mater Dei, 5:45 PM

Match 12 - Power Hitters vs Mater Dei, 7:45 PM

Tuesday, February 11

Match 13 - Hamrun Stallions vs American University of Malta, 1:45 PM

Match 14 - Hamrun Stallions vs American University of Malta, 3:45 PM

Match 15 - Gzira United vs Victoria Lions, 5:45 PM

Match 16 - Gzira United vs Victoria Lions, 7:45 PM

Wednesday, February 12

Match 17 - Mater Dei vs Edex Knights, 1:45 PM

Match 18 - Mater Dei vs Edex Knights, 3:45 PM

Match 19 - Swieqi United vs Red Stars, 5:45 PM

Match 20 - Swieqi United vs Red Stars, 7:45 PM

Thursday, February 13

Match 21 - Southern Crusaders vs Gzira United, 1:45 PM

Match 22 - Southern Crusaders vs Gzira United, 3:45 PM

Match 23 - Hamrun Stallions vs Victoria Lions, 5:45 PM

Match 24 - Hamrun Stallions vs Victoria Lions, 7:45 PM

Friday, February 14

Match 25 - Power Hitters vs Red Stars, 1:45 PM

Match 26 - Power Hitters vs Red Stars, 3:45 PM

Match 27 - Swieqi United vs Mater Dei, 5:45 PM

Match 28 - Swieqi United vs Mater Dei, 7:45 PM

Saturday, February 15

Match 29 - Victoria Lions vs Southern Crusaders, 1:45 PM

Match 30 - Victoria Lions vs Southern Crusaders, 3:45 PM

Match 31 - Gzira United vs American University of Malta, 5:45 PM

Match 32 - Gzira United vs American University of Malta, 7:45 PM

Sunday, February 16

Match 33 - Swieqi United vs Power Hitters, 1:45 PM

Match 34 - Swieqi United vs Power Hitters, 3:45 PM

Match 35 - Edex Knights vs Red Stars, 5:45 PM

Match 36 - Edex Knights vs Red Stars, 7:45 PM

Monday, February 17

Match 37 - Red Stars vs Mater Dei, 1:45 PM

Match 38 - Red Stars vs Mater Dei, 3:45 PM

Match 39 - Edex Knights vs Power Hitters, 5:45 PM

Match 40 - Edex Knights vs Power Hitters, 7:45 PM

Tuesday, February 18

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 1:45 PM

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 3:45 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 6:45 PM

ECS Malta 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECS Malta 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

ECS Malta 2025: Full Squads

American University of Malta

Aayush Khatri, Abhishek Kuntala, Amandeep Ralhan, Anshkumar Patel, Bhumin Chauhan, Darshit Patankar, Deepak Shrivastava, Dhruv Gurjar, Gaurav Joshi, Gulfam Akram, Indrajith Babu, Lalit Jivnani, Mitulkumar Patel, Nand Patel, Sarang Bhavsar, Shubhi Thapar, Suresh Viswanath, Tarak Shah, and Zoheb Malek.

Southern Crusaders

Abburi Kumar, Abdul Rahman, Akhildev Radhakrishnan, Angelo Delardon, Azwan Kamaleen, Eardley Chandiram, Gopal Thakur, Gulfraz Masih, Hesh Abeywickrema, Hettiarachchige Viduranga, Jagath Poorna, Jojo Thomas, Manodya Madubashana, Michael Goonetilleke, Mithila Avishka, Mohamed Azeem, Rohana Deheragoda, Ryan Bastiansz, Sahan Nanayakkara, Shahin Hussain, Vidusha Rashmika, and Vinith Vidurshan.

Gzira United

Achal Patel, Bhakta Bhandari, Bharat Aryal, Bhuwan Aryal, Bibek Darai, Bisnu Kunwar, Buddhisagar Bhandari, Govinda Paudel, Hom Gurung, Imran Ali, Kamal Karki, Kiran Basyal, Lalit Pandey, Pradeep Bhattarai, Pradip Bhandari, Salim Rain, Subash Neupane, Subash Sedai, Suraj Darai, and Tanka Kandel.

Hamrun Stallions

Affy Khan, Amar Sharma, Anand Chauhan, Avinash Ajay, David Marks, Dilli Khanal, Emil Peter, Irshad Pasha, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Joseph Jose, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Michael Das, Muhammad Qadri, Navdeep Gill, Parth Patel, Sahil Sharma, Saiful Islam, Sajidali Samnani, and Sooraj Kailash.

Victoria Lions

Adhith Rajan, Aghil Babu, Ajith Kumar, Amal Raj, Jagadeesh Sreenath, Jithin Jinesh, Mahesh Menda, Milton Devasia, Nirav Goradia, Pradeep Pushpangadan, Radhakrishna Shanthyaya, Rajesh Budde, Rejit Abraham, Rohan Rajan, Saif Rehman, Shejil Peter, Sheril Peter, Tamil Selvan, Vimal Vijaya, and Vishnu Sasi.

Edex Knights

Adarsh Kannan, Adil Latheef, Ajay John, Alwin John, Anto Manoj, Arun Ajayan, Ashkar Ka, Basil George, Bose Paul, Eldhose Mathew, Elson Eldho, Febin Varghese, Hari Krishnan, Jishnu Unnikrishnan, Laiju George, Manu Mohanan, Naveen Thankappan, Niyas Muhammad, Sujith Sukumaran, Unnikuttan Manikuttan, Vaishakh Ajikumar, and Vishnu Thulaseedharan.

Swieqi United

Agid Hassan, Amrit Singh, Anil Qadir, Arif Muhammad, Arun Ramesan, Ashok Bishnoi, Asif Sha, Atta Rabi, Bilal Khan, Gurjeet Singh, Hamza Ahmed, Hari Krishnan, Imran Ameer, Jaspal Singh, Mehboob Ali, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Qasim, Raja Khan, Umar Khan, Vidhu Krishnan, and Waseem Abbas.

Power Hitters

Aashish Singh, Amarjeet Sharma, Amnish Kumar, Chamkaur Singh, Dilbag Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Happy Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jatin Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Mohit Mittal, Nishant Patel, Parminder Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Randhir Singh, Rinku Sourabh, Vikash Yadav, and Vivek Bhatia.

Mater Dei

Arif Sagar, Azeem Abbasi, Lazar Sharoon, Mohammad Rafee, Maheshkumar Lakkavarapu, Michael Nazir, Muthu Kumaran, Pintu Ghosh, Rency Jacob, Sam Aquilina, Shrijay Patel, Shubo Dasgupta, Shyam Pothireddy, Suhrid Roy, and Tahzeeb Tahir.

Red Stars

Abin Biju, Ajmal Ali, Ajo John, Alog Mohanan, Amal Madhavan, Anandhu Prathapan, Ananthu Krishnan, Athul Prakash, Dijo Sebastian, Dilshad Ali, Hiran Teja, Jelu George, Jimmy James, Jobi Kollam, Paul Philomina, Sajesh Meethal, Sangeeth Vijayan, Shine Samuel, Sobu George, and Tony Thomas.

