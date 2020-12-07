ECS Malta T10 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The second edition of the ECS Malta T10 league will commence on December 9 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The league will be held at a single venue with the final stage scheduled for December 20.

Five teams from the first edition of ECS Malta T10 will also take part in the upcoming event.

The ECS Malta T10 teams are Overseas CC, Atlas UTC Knights CC, Msida Warriors CC, Southern Crusaders CC and Marsa CC. Super Kings are the new addition to the second edition of the ECS Malta T10 and replace the American University of Malta as the sixth team.

This edition of the ECS Malta T10 will see six teams meeting each other twice in the group stage with the top four making it to the semis.

The winner of the semi-finals will play the ECS Malta T10 final on the same day (December 20).

ECS Malta T10 2020 Schedule and Match Timings (All times are in IST)

December 9, Wednesday

Marsa CC vs Super Kings at 1:00 PM

Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC at 3:00 PM

Advertisement

Super Kings vs Marsa CC at 5:00 PM

Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC at 7:30 PM

December 10, Thursday

Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC at 1:00 PM

Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC at 3:00 PM

Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC at 5:00 PM

Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC at 7:00 PM

December 11, Friday

Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Southern Crusaders CC at 1:00 PM

Super Kings vs Overseas CC at 3:00 PM

Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Southern Crusaders CC at 5:00 PM

Super Kings vs Overseas CC at 7:00 PM

December 12, Saturday

Super Kings vs Msida Warriors CC at 3:00 PM

Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Marsa CC at 5:00 PM

Super Kings vs Msida Warriors CC at 7:00 PM

December 13, Sunday

Southern Crusaders CC vs Msida Warriors CC at 2:00 PM

Marsa CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC at 5:00 PM

Southern Crusaders CC vs Msida Warriors CC at 7:00 PM

December 16, Wednesday

Marsa CC vs Overseas CC at 3:00 PM

Southern Crusaders CC vs Super Kings at 5:00 PM

Marsa CC vs Overseas CC at 7:00 PM

December 17, Thursday

Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Overseas CC at 3:00 PM

Super Kings vs Southern Crusaders CC at 5:00 PM

Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Overseas CC at 7:00 PM

December 18, Friday

Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors CC at 3:00 PM

Overseas CC vs Southern Crusaders CC at 5:00 PM

Msida Warriors CC vs Marsa CC at 7:00 PM

December 19, Saturday

Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Super Kings at 3:00 PM

Southern Crusaders CC vs Overseas CC at 5:00 PM

Super Kings vs Atlas UTC Knights CC at 7:00 PM

Advertisement

December 20, Sunday

TBC vs TBC (Semi-Final 1) at 2:00 PM

TBC vs TBC (Semi-Final 2) at 4:00 PM

TBC vs TBC (Final) at 7:00 PM

ECS Malta T10 2020 Live Streaming Details

The ECS Malta T10 2020 will be streamed across the globe on the ECN - European Cricket Network YouTube channel. Indian fans can catch live action from this edition of the ECS Malta T10 on the FanCode App.

ECS Malta T10 2020 Squads

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Ciril Mathew, Nithin Sunny, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Akash Lal Remesan, Alameen Begham, Asif Sha, Basil George, Bose Paul, Eldhose Mathew, Justin Shaju, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Sujesh K Appu, Ajay John, Avinash Dileep, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair and Nithin K Babu.

Marsa CC: Haroon Mughal, Muhammad Usma, Fanyan Mughal, Waseem Abbas, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Kholsa, Sumair Khan, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Niraj Khanna, Noshair Akhter, Wassem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Glenn Tavilla, Muhammad Zubbair, Sidhart Anand, Abhishek Kuntala and John Grima.

Msida Warriors CC: Salu Thomas, Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Justin George, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Samuel George, Manuel Antony, Renil Paul, Jibin Sebastian, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Titi Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby, Tom Thomas and Rajeesh Mundoli.

Overseas CC: Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne, Daniel Kniverton, Charl Kleinepunte, Deon Vosloo, James Spackman, Gerald Sant, Jurg Hirschi, Christo Viljoen, Andy Naudi, Matthew Towns, Lee Tuck, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt and Dean Stevenson.

Southern Crusaders CC: Ishantha Kariyawasam, Gopal Thakur, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Indika Thilan Perera, Royal Butt, Jamadiul Hossain, Michael Goonetilleke, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Ezhaq Masih, Lakshitha Senavirathna and Muhammad Bilal.

Super Kings: Mittul Patel, Nishit Bhatt, Saneesh Kumar, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Asif Ali Khan, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Prithvi Chauhan, Rammohan Gardas, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar, Girish Bapathu, Tarak Shah, Akhil Konda and Shubham Patel.