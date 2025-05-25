ECS Romania 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 2025 edition of ECS Romania, organized by the European Cricket Network (ECN), is scheduled to take place from May 26 to June 1. The Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest will host all 34 games in the competition.

Phoenix, United CC Bucharest, Bucharest Gladiators, Bliss Warriors, Royal Eagles and Cluj are the six participating teams in the tournament. Phoenix and United CC Bucharest will face each other in the tournament opener, while the Bucharest Gladiators will be up against Bliss Warriors in the next game.

The tournament will follow a double round-robin format with all six teams facing the other five twice during the league stages. The top four teams in the points table after the league stages will qualify for the knockout round, scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 1.

The top two teams after the league stages will face off in qualifier 1, while the third and fourth-placed teams will meet in the Eliminator. The winner of Qualifier 1 will secure a place in the finals, while the loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the eliminator for the second spot in the finals.

All six teams have announced their squad for the tournament and all players will be eager to start the competition on a positive note.

ECS Romania 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Monday, May 26

Match 1: Phoenix vs United CC Bucharest, 12:00 AM

Match 2: Bucharest Gladiators vs Bliss Warriors, 2:00 PM

Match 3: United CC Bucharest vs Bliss Warriors, 4:00 PM

Match 4: Phoenix vs United CC Bucharest, 6:00 PM

Match 5: Bucharest Gladiators vs Bliss Warriors, 8:15 PM

Tuesday, May 27

Match 6: United CC Bucharest vs Bucharest Gladiators, 12:00 AM

Match 7: Bliss Warriors vs Phoenix, 2:00 PM

Match 8: United CC Bucharest vs Bucharest Gladiators, 4:00 PM

Match 9: Bliss Warriors vs Phoenix, 6:00 PM

Match 10: Phoenix vs Bucharest Gladiators, 8:15 PM

Wednesday, May 28

Match 11: Phoenix vs Royal Eagles, 12:00 AM

Match 12: United CC Bucharest vs Royal Eagles, 2:00 PM

Match 13: Phoenix vs Cluj, 4:00 PM

Match 14: Phoenix vs Royal Eagles, 6:00 PM

Match 15: United CC Bucharest vs Cluj, 8:15 PM

Thursday, May 29

Match 16: Bucharest Gladiators vs Cluj, 12:00 AM

Match 17: Bliss Warriors vs Royal Eagles, 2:00 PM

Match 18: Bliss Warriors vs Cluj, 4:00 PM

Match 19: Bucharest Gladiators vs Cluj, 6:00 PM

Match 20: Bliss Warriors vs Royal Eagles, 8:15 PM

Friday, May 30

Match 21: Royal Eagles vs Cluj, 12:00 AM

Match 22: United CC Bucharest vs Cluj, 2:00 PM

Match 23: Bucharest Gladiators vs Royal Eagles, 4:00 PM

Match 24: Royal Eagles vs Cluj, 6:00 PM

Match 25: Phoenix vs Bucharest Gladiators, 8:15 PM

Saturday, May 31

Match 26: Bliss Warriors vs Cluj, 12:00 AM

Match 27: United CC Bucharest vs Royal Eagles, 2:00 PM

Match 28: Phoenix vs Cluj, 4:00 PM

Match 29: United CC Bucharest vs Bliss Warriors, 6:00 PM

Match 30: Bucharest Gladiators vs Royal Eagles, 8:15 PM

Sunday, June 1

Eliminator: TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

Qualifier 1: TBC vs TBC, 2:00 PM

Qualifier 2: TBC vs TBC, 5:00 PM

Final: TBC vs TBC, 8:15 PM

ECS Romania 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of ECS Romania 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

ECS Romania 2025: Full Squads

Phoenix

Aakash Kaka, Ali Haider, Arunkumar Unnikrishnan, Bilal Ahmed, Devender Singh, Gayal Randula, Gurdit Singh Bhatti, Hammad Khursheed, Hasnain Khadka, Kasun Deepal, Lalit Punjabi, Minhaz Mishu, Mohammad Sakil, Muhtaram Shah, Nausad Momin, Rajesh Kumar, Shaoib Muhammad, Surjit Singh, Thilina Jayasuriya, Vishal Sharma

United CC Bucharest

Adam Siddall, Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Cosmin Zavoiu, Luca Petre, Manmeet Koli, Muhammad Moiz, Nahid Hussain, Rajinder Jassi, Rameesh Satheesan, Rohit Kumar, Sakib Nazmus, Senura Lakween, Shantanu Vashisht, Sheharyar Rana, Umair Safi, Waqas Ahmed

Bucharest Gladiators

Ali Zain, Ali Zawwar, Atif Naqvi, Deep Kumar, Faysal Akas, Gurdev Singh, Jan Said, Leo Sultanescu, Muhammad Abubakar, Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Zaka, Qaim Khan, Sadeer Abbasi, Sadun Perera, Samiullah Safi, Shuvo Rahman, Subhani Mahmood, Talha Ansari, Talha Babar, Umer Khan, Vivek Tiwari, Zafran Imtiaz

Bliss Warriors

Dilusha Lakshan, Eranga De Silva, Gihan Sanjeewa, Ijaz Hussain, Isfahan Doekhie, Kosala Ranathunga, Lithija Kalhara, Madhusha Lakshan, Mahesh Abeysinghe, Malintha Madhushan, Malintha Pathiranage, Ngoni Chibuwe, Sanchita Peiris, Sanjula Krishan, Shamod Madumal, Spenzer Arnold, Viranjan Kularathna, Vithusan Vinayagamoorthy

Royal Eagles

Adeel Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Amir Fazal, Asad Ali, Gambir Ahmad, Haider Ali, Muhammad Tahir, Osama Zafar, Rickie Gill, Rony Mia, Safeer Muhammad, Saood Jan, Shahab Alam, Sheriyar Sohail, Siyam Alam, Taimoor Cheema, Usama, Usman Ali, Waheed Ullah, Yasir Muhammad

Cluj

Arun Kumar, Arun Vijaykumar, Chamalka Fernando, Cithiravelu Aravind, Dilum Fernando, Harsha Kavinda, Janitha Fenando, Linkon Jamil, MD Ariyan, Nishant Devre, Rajendra Pisal, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sameer Syed, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sukhkaran Singh, Taranjeet Singh

