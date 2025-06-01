ECS Romania 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 01, 2025 21:54 IST
Everything you need to know about ECS Romania 2025 (Image courtesy: @EuropeanCricket on X)
Everything you need to know about ECS Romania 2025 (Image courtesy: EuropeanCricket on X)

The ECS Romania 2025 is set to take place from June 1 to 4 at the Moara Vlăsiei Ground in Bucharest. The tournament was slated to begin on May 26, but persistent rains forced it to be postponed.

Two teams, United CC Bucharest and defending champions Cluj, have withdrawn from the tournament. Only four teams—Bliss Warriors, Phoenix, Royal Eagles and Bucharest Gladiators — will take part in the tournament.

The competition will be conducted in a triple round-robin format, with each team playing the other three teams thrice. The top two teams after the league stage will lock horns in the final on June 4.

In the last edition, Bucharest Gladiators, United CC Bucharest, Cluj and Royal Eagles qualified for the playoffs. In the final, Cluj chased down a target of 129 against Royal Eagles to win the title. Muhammad Moiz (435) was the top run-scorer, while Ramesh Satheesan (17 wickets) was the most successful bowler.

ECS Romania 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, June 1

Match 1 - Bliss Warriors vs Phoenix, 12:00 PM

Match 2 - Bliss Warriors vs Royal Eagles, 2:00 PM

Match 3 - Phoenix vs Bucharest Gladiators, 4:00 PM

Match 4 - Bliss Warriors vs Royal Eagles, 6:00 PM

Match 5 - Bliss Warriors vs Bucharest Gladiators, 8:00 PM

Monday, June 2

Match 6 - Bliss Warriors vs Phoenix, 11:45 AM

Match 7 - Bliss Warriors vs Bucharest Gladiators, 1:45 PM

Match 8 - Bliss Warriors vs Royal Eagles, 3:45 PM

Match 9 - Phoenix vs Royal Eagles, 5:45 PM

Match 10 - Phoenix vs Bucharest Gladiators, 7:45 PM

Tuesday, June 3

Match 11 - Phoenix vs Bucharest Gladiators, 11:45 AM

Match 12 - Bucharest Gladiators vs Royal Eagles, 1:45 PM

Match 13 - Phoenix vs Royal Eagles, 3:45 PM

Match 14 - Phoenix vs Royal Eagles, 5:45 PM

Wednesday, June 4

Match 15 - Bucharest Gladiators vs Royal Eagles, 11:45 AM

Match 16 - Bliss Warriors vs Phoenix, 1:45 PM

Match 17 - Bucharest Gladiators vs Royal Eagles, 3:45 PM

Match 18 - Bliss Warriors vs Bucharest Gladiators, 5:45 PM

Final - 1st vs 2nd, 8:45 PM

ECS Romania 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming details

The tournament will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

ECS Romania 2025: Full Squads

Phoenix

Aakash Kaka, Ali Haider, Arunkumar Unnikrishnan, Bilal Ahmed, Devender Singh, Gayal Randula, Gurdit Singh Bhatti, Hammad Khursheed, Hasnain Khadka, Kasun Deepal, Lalit Punjabi, Minhaz Mishu, Mohammad Sakil, Muhtaram Shah, Nausad Momin, Rajesh Kumar, Shaoib Muhammad, Surjit Singh, Thilina Jayasuriya, Vishal Sharma

Bucharest Gladiators

Ali Zain, Ali Zawwar, Atif Naqvi, Deep Kumar, Faysal Akas, Gurdev Singh, Jan Said, Leo Sultanescu, Muhammad Abubakar, Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Zaka, Qaim Khan, Sadeer Abbasi, Sadun Perera, Samiullah Safi, Shuvo Rahman, Subhani Mahmood, Talha Ansari, Talha Babar, Umer Khan, Vivek Tiwari, Zafran Imtiaz

Bliss Warriors

Dilusha Lakshan, Eranga De Silva, Gihan Sanjeewa, Ijaz Hussain, Isfahan Doekhie, Kosala Ranathunga, Lithija Kalhara, Madhusha Lakshan, Mahesh Abeysinghe, Malintha Madhushan, Malintha Pathiranage, Ngoni Chibuwe, Sanchita Peiris, Sanjula Krishan, Shamod Madumal, Spenzer Arnold, Viranjan Kularathna, Vithusan Vinayagamoorthy

Royal Eagles

Adeel Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Amir Fazal, Asad Ali, Gambir Ahmad, Haider Ali, Muhammad Tahir, Osama Zafar, Rickie Gill, Rony Mia, Safeer Muhammad, Saood Jan, Shahab Alam, Sheriyar Sohail, Siyam Alam, Taimoor Cheema, Usama, Usman Ali, Waheed Ullah, Yasir Muhammad

