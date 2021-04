ECS T10 Brescia League 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The European Cricket Series will move to Brescia on April 12 for a 24-match tournament between five different teams namely Brescia, Cividate, Pak Lions Ghedi, Jinnah Brescia and Janjua Brescia.

All matches of the tournament will be held at JCC Brescia Cricket Ground. All teams will play against each other eight times before the semi-finals. The grand finale is set to be held on April 17.

In the season opener, Brescia will clash with Cividate. With all teams getting jumbo squads, it would be interesting to see who gets into the main XIs.

ECS T10 Brescia 2021 Match Timings & Schedule (All Times in IST)

April 12, Monday

Brescia CC vs Cividate at 12:30 PM

Janjua Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi at 2:30 PM

Cividate vs Brescia CC at 4:30 PM

Pak Lions Ghedi vs Janjua Brescia at 6:30 PM

April 13, Tuesday

Jinnah Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi at 12:30 PM

Brescia CC vs Janjua Brescia at 2:30 PM

Pak Lions Ghedi vs Jinnah Brescia at 4:30 PM

Janjua Brescia vs Brescia CC at 6:30 PM

April 14, Wednesday

Cividate vs Janjua Brescia at 12:30 PM

Jinnah Brescia vs Brescia CC at 2:30 PM

Janjua Brescia vs Cividate at 4:30 PM

Brescia CC vs Jinnah Brescia at 6:30 PM

April 15, Thursday

Janjua Brescia vs Jinnah Brescia at 12:30 PM

Cividate vs Pak Lions Ghedi at 2:30 PM

Jinnah Brescia vs Janjua Brescia at 4:30 PM

Pak Lions Ghedi vs Cividate at 6:30 PM

April 16, Friday

Brescia CC vs Pak Lions Ghedi at 12:30 PM

Cividate vs Jinnah Brescia at 2:30 PM

Pak Lions Ghedi vs Brescia CC at 4:30 PM

Jinnah Brescia vs Cividate at 6:30 PM

April 17, Saturday

TBC vs TBC (1st semi-final) at 12:30 PM

TBC vs TBC (2nd semi-final) at 2:30 PM

TBC vs TBC (Bronze Final) at 5:30 PM

TBC vs TBC (Final) at 8:00 PM

ECS T10 Brescia 2021 Live Streaming Details

Fan code will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

ECS T10 Brescia 2021 Squads

Brescia CC

Atta Ullah, Babar Hussain, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad, Ranjah Hammad, Rizwan Muhammad, Ali Raza, Aliraza Qaisar, Basharat Ali, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Zai Mushtaq, Zain Haider, Ammad Khan, Anwar Attieq, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Shadnan Khan, Ahsan Akbar, Naseer Hussain, Yasir Nawaz

Cividate

Ali Sikandar, Farhan Javaid, Usman Talib, Waleed Sikandar, Yaqub Iqbal, Amir Nadeem, Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Ramzan Shabbir, Rashid Umar, Arslan Sabir, Bilal Ahmad, Kuljinder Singh, Usman Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Dara Shikoh

Janjua Brescia

Adnan Ali, Basit Ali, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Shouab, Naeem Ahmad, Shazad Ahmed, Waseem Ahmad, Ahmadullah Safi, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Mohammad Afzal, Raheem Qureshi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Suleman Ali, Bachittar Singh, Farhad Ali, Lovepreet Singh, Zahid Ali, Abdul Rehman, Ateeq Khan, Hasnain Mirza, Nasir Ramzan

Pak Lions Ghedi

Bebin Zacharia, Dilawar Hussain, John Joseph, Sukhwinder Singh, Tojo Thomas, Ehtasham Safdar, Hamza Zia, Israr Omarkhail, Nadeem Faisal, Nithin Das, Shueb Khan, Fakhar Imran, Haseeb Abdul, Muhammad Tayyab, Rizwan Zaman, Tabassum Riaz, Mudassar Riaz, Rohit Unnithan, Sheraz Khan

Jinnah Brescia

Azhar Hussain, Hasnat Ahmed, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Ahmed Rukhsar, Arsalan Shahid, Atif Mehmood, Ghulam Farid, Hasan Ali, Hussain Abubakar, Abrar Bilal, Charith Fernando, Faheem Nazir, Humza Ishtiaq, Janaka Wass, Mirza Ahmed, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Rizwan, Shahrukh Butt, Sukhwinder Singh, Ahmad Hassan, Ahmed Nisar, Harsha Wass