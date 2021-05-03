ECS T10 Prague 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Bohemian CC will enter the ECS T10 Prague 2021 tournament as the defending champions. They beat Prague CC Kings in the final last season.

Last year’s competition was played between four teams. However, this year, there are ten teams in the tournament. All games this season will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground.

Sudesh Wickramasekara of Prague CC Kings ended last season as the leading run-scorer, with 104 runs in five matches. Bohemian CC’s Sazib Bhuiyan picked up seven wickets in four matches to finish as the leading wicket-taker.

Bohemian CC, Brno Raiders, Prague CC Kings, Prague Spartans Mobilizers and Vinohrady CC will take part in Group A. Meanwhile, Brno Rangers, United CC, Prague Spartans Vanguards, Prague CC Rooks and Prague Barbarians Vandals will form Group B.

A total of 48 matches will be played over 12 days, starting from 3rd May to 15th May.

ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match Timings & Schedule (All Times in IST)

Monday, 3rd May

Match 1, Vinohrady CC vs Bohemian CC, 12:30 PM

Match 2, Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Vinohrady CC, 2:30 PM

Match 3, Bohemian CC vs Prague CC Kings, 4:30 PM

Match 4, Prague CC Kings vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers, 6:30 PM.

Tuesday, 4th May

Match 5, Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague CC Rooks, 12:30 PM

Match 6, United CC vs Prague Spartans Vanguards, 2:30 PM

Match 7, Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, 4:30 PM

Match 8, Prague Barbarians Vandals vs United CC, 6:30 PM.

Wednesday, 5th May

Match 9, Bohemian CC vs Vinohrady CC, 12:30 PM

Match 10, Prague CC Kings vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers, 2:30 PM

Match 11, Bohemian CC vs Brno Raiders, 4:30 PM

Match 12, Brno Raiders vs Prague CC Kings, 6:30 PM.

Thursday, 6th May

Match 13, Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Brno Raiders, 12:30 PM

Match 14, Brno Raiders vs Vinohrady CC, 2:30 PM

Match 15, United CC vs Brno Rangers, 4:30 PM

Match 16, Brno Rangers vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, 6:30 PM.

Friday, 7th May

Match 17, Prague Barbarians Vandals vs Prague Spartans Vanguards, 12:30 PM

Match 18, Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Brno Rangers, 2:30 PM

Match 19, Brno Rangers vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, 4:30 PM

Match 20, Prague CC Rooks vs United CC, 6:30 PM.

Saturday, 8th May

Match 21, Prague CC Rooks vs Brno Rangers, 12:30 PM

Match 22, Brno Rangers vs United CC, 2:30 PM

Match 23, Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Spartans Vanguards, 4:30 PM

Match 24, United CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, 6:30 PM.

Monday, 10th May

Match 25, Prague CC Kings vs Bohemian CC, 12:30 PM

Match 26, Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Bohemian CC, 2:30 PM

Match 27, Prague CC Kings vs Vinohrady CC, 4:30 PM

Match 28, Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers, 6:30 PM.

Tuesday, 11th May

Match 29, Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, 12:30 PM

Match 30, Prague Barbarians Vandals vs Prague CC Rooks, 2:30 PM

Match 31, Prague Spartans Vanguards vs United CC, 4:30 PM

Match 32, United CC vs Prague CC Rooks, 6:30 PM.

Wednesday, 12th May

Match 33, Bohemian CC vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers, 12:30 PM

Match 34, Vinohrady CC vs Prague CC Kings, 2:30 PM

Match 35, Brno Raiders vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers, 4:30 PM

Match 36, Vinohrady CC vs Brno Raiders, 6:30 PM.

Thursday, 13th May

Match 37, Brno Raiders vs Bohemian CC, 12:30 PM

Match 38, Prague CC Kings vs Brno Raiders, 2:30 PM

Match 39, Brno Rangers vs Prague Spartans Vanguards, 4:30 PM

Match 40, Prague CC Rooks vs Brno Rangers, 6:30 PM.

Friday, 14th May

1st Quarter-Final, 12:30 PM

2nd Quarter-Final, 2:30 PM

3rd Quarter-Final, 4:30 PM

4th Quarter-Final, 6:30 PM.

Saturday, 15th May

1st Semi-Final, 12:30 PM

2nd Semi-Final, 2:30 PM

Bronze Final, 5:30 PM

Final, 7:30 PM.

ECS T10 Prague 2021 Live Streaming Details

Fan Code will live stream all matches of the tournament in India.

ECS T10 Prague 2021 Squads

United CC

Abhishek Deshpande, Manish Singh, Meet Parikh, Rhuturaj Magare, Senthil Kumar, Shashvat Raizada, Shyamal Joshi, Vivek Shankar, Chaitanya Parachure, Mustafa Nawab, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Saurabh Await, Ayush Sharma, Kunal Deshmukh, Piyushsingh Baghel, Rakesh Bomishetti, Ritesh Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, Amit Pangarkar, Chetan Sharma, Ghanshyam Kumar.

Bohemian CC

Amin Hossain, Imran ul-Haq, MD Mohiuddin, Muhammad Usman, Philip Katon, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Abul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Sazib Bhuiyan, SM Aktaruzzaman, GM Hasanat, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap.

Prague CC Kings

Aakash Parmar, Arun Ashokan, Prakash Sadasivan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ali Sittar, Charles Croucher, Sameera Maduranga, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Suditha Udugala, Keyur Mehta, Kushal Mendon, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Smit Patel, Surya Rengarajan, Hilal Ahmad, Sudhir Gladson.

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Dheeraj Thakur, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Sandeep Kumar, Shanmugham Ravi, Suhaib Wani, Vignesh Kumar, Arman Bhuiyan, Ashutosh Arya, Farooq Abdullah, Neeraj Tyagi, Satyajit Sengupta, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Shobhit Bhatia, Varun Mehta.

Prague CC Rooks

Jinny Panilet, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Summet Malik, Abhishek Pal, Avinash Kumar, Dan Casey, Jahangir Wani, Manish Sahijwani, Christopher Tebb, Dijo Vincent, Dipankumar Patel, Kamaldeep Singh, Murali Krishna, Naveen Gunasekaran, Naveen Padmaraju, Rohit Deshmoyni, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Kasi Viswanathan, Sujith Gopalakrishnan.

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Amritpal Rai, Jahanur Hoque, Pydi Karthik, Uday Gali, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Pankaj Pundir, Piyush Kumar, Ravi Sangam, Bilal Samad, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Sabawoon Davizi, Sagar Madhireddy, Sumit Pokdiyal, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Divyendra Singh, Pradeep Gangappa, Sahil Grover.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Mani Paduru, Naveen Purandhar, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Siddharth Sharma, Vineet Mahajan, Ashok Somireddy, Nokul Namburi, Kapil Kumar, Prasad Ramachandran, Suresh Kuramboyina, Vijay Karthikeyan, Al Mahmud, Santosh Reddy, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Konda, Arun Natarajan, Sarthak Bhatta, Vatsal Kansara.

Brno Rangers

Abhijit Kar, Dylan Steyn, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Khan, Saeed Rasul, Sitaram Prabhukhot, Somesekhar Banerjee, Vikram Padigala, Rahat Ali, Sandeep Tiwari, Tripyrari Kania Lal, Ali Kashif, Jan Hoffmann, Naveed Ahmed, Somsuvro Basu, Sony Mitra, Ushan Gunathilake, Vishnu Revi.

Brno Raiders

Amit Vyas, Antony Francis Jayarat, Ashish Matta, Chirag Kheradiya, Hari Krishna Pitta, Naveen Joseph, Praveen Prasad, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Aamir Husain, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Arun Vasudevan, Cecil Sundaram, Deelan Vadher, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Kushal Mishra, Piyush Tripathi, Saqib Sadiq, Suresh Ramarao, Muhammad Ansar, Sureshkumar Nagaraj.

Vinohrady CC

Ben Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Michael Londesborough, Mikulas Stary, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Vikrant Godara, Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Kyle Gilham, Lukas Fencl, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Arshad Ali, Arshad Hayat, Ashley McGlynn, John Corness, Ritik Tomar, Chris Pearce, Nirmil Kumar, Siddarth Goud.