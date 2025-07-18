ECS-W Germany, Krefeld 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series (ECS) is all set to host a tournament for the women's, ECS-W Germany, Krefeld 2025, scheduled to kick off on Saturday, July 19, and conclude on Sunday, July 20. A total of nine games are to be played at the Sportclub Krefeld 1905 e.V. Cricket Ground, Krefeld.

Ad

The tournament will feature three teams—Baden Wurttemberg United-W, Western Warriors-W, and DJK Munich-W—competing in a double round-robin format. The team that finishes at the top of the standings will be crowned the tournament winner.

Following the success of four editions of the Men’s ECS Germany, Krefeld, this will be the first time European Cricket hosts a women’s event in the region. The tournament promises to provide an exciting platform for women’s cricket, bringing together competitive teams and showcasing top-level performances. As the ECS continues to grow its presence across various formats and regions, this event marks an important milestone in promoting women's cricket at the European level.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECS-W Germany, Krefeld 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times in IST)

Saturday, July 19

Match 1 - Baden Wurttemberg United-W vs Western Warriors-W, 12:30 PM

Match 2 - Baden Wurttemberg United-W vs DJK Munich-W, 2:30 PM

Match 3 - Western Warriors-W vs DJK Munich-W, 4:45 PM

Match 4 - Baden Wurttemberg United-W vs Western Warriors-W, 6:45 PM

Ad

Match 5 - Baden Wurttemberg United-W vs DJK Munich-W, 8:45 PM

Sunday, July 20

Match 6 - Western Warriors-W vs DJK Munich-W, 12:30 PM

Match 7 - Baden Wurttemberg United-W vs Western Warriors-W, 2:30 PM

Match 8 - DJK Munich-W vs Baden Wurttemberg United-W, 4:45 PM

Match 9 - Western Warriors-W vs DJK Munich-W, 6:45 PM

ECS-W Germany, Krefeld 2025: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECS-W Germany, Krefeld 2025 on the Cricket Finland YouTube channel.

Ad

ECS-W Germany, Krefeld 2025: Full Squads

Baden Wurttemberg United-W

Anjuli Ghosh, Anshu Dhama, Carley Lannert, Jyoti Rawat, Karina Kirmeir, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Milena Beresford, Rabia Khalid, Rameesha Shahid, Shiromi Ranasinghe

DJK Munich-W

Aditi Anaparthi, Ameya Kanukuntla, Chandana Vasanth, Jelca Saini, Kirst Simone, Leshicka Rodda, Meghana Lakayil, Midori Hirono, Nikki Kingsley, Reema Puri Jindal, Viola Muller

Western Warriors-W

Alix Brodin, Antonia Meyenborg, Beatrice Pierre, Bindu Chawla, Elia Gutierrez, Mohini Sajwan, Monika Loveday, Sangeetha Nandakumar, Shafaq Khan, Sitara Panikar, Snigdha Mohapatra, Suzanne McAnanama Brereton, Tatiana Quintas, Varsha Shakti, Verena Stolle, Vrushali Borawake

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️