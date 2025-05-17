ECS-W Sweden Landskrona 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Network (ECN) is all set to organize an action-packed ECS-W Sweden Landskrona 2025 on Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18. The series will be played between Malmohus Women and Göteborg CC Women.

Both sides will face each other in four matches at the Landskrona Cricket Ground. Two games will be held on the opening day, at 2:15 PM and 4:45 PM. The remaining two games of the series will be played the following day.

Both teams have included a perfect mix of young and experienced players, who will be eager to make their mark in the competition with their performances.

For Goteburg CC Women, all eyes will be on the experienced duo of Hareer Chamto and Rashmi Somashekar to deliver with both bat and ball. Meanwhile, the Malmohus Women will rely heavily on Elsa Thelander and Kanchan Rana to help the team get off to a winning start.

On that note, let’s look at the complete schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details of the Malmohus-W vs Goteburg CC-W in the ECS-W Sweden Landskrona 2025 event.

ECS Sweden Landskrona 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, May 17

Match 1: Malmohus-W vs Goteburg CC-W, 2:15 PM

Match 2: Malmohus-W vs Goteburg CC-W, 4:45 PM

Sunday, May 18

Match 3: Malmohus-W vs Goteburg CC-W, 2:15 PM

Match 4: Malmohus-W vs Goteburg CC-W, 4:45 PM

ECS Sweden Landskrona 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming Details

The live-streaming of ECS-W Sweden Landskrona 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

ECS-W Sweden Landskrona 2025: Full Squads

Malmohus Women

Ekaterina Bogdanova, Elsa Thelander, Kanchan Rana, Malyun Yusuf, Maria Ehsan, Marie Williman, Nita Dalgaard, Priyasha Chaturvedi, Sara Iqbal, Sasi Jampa, Shabnam Parveen, Sharon Folker, Zara Mohammad

Goteburg CC Women

Anchana Subramanian, Dewa Chamto, Hareer Chamto, Imali Jayasooriya, Matilda Heircock, Petra Wickberg, Prarthana Prarthana, Ramya Immadi, Rashmi Somashekar, Shivangini Shankar, Sophia Jasmine, Suganya Soundarajan, Vani Rana

