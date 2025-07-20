ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series is set to launch its inaugural women's tournament in Sweden, marking an important moment for women’s cricket in the area. The event will be held at the Botkyrka Cricket Center in Stockholm from Monday, July 21, to Tuesday, July 22.

Three teams, Alby Zalmi-W, Djurgardens IF-W, and Stockholm CC-W, will compete in a double round-robin format. Each team will play six matches, leading to a total of nine games throughout the tournament.

Following the successful organization of three previous editions of the Men’s ECS Sweden tournament, this is the first time European Cricket will host a women’s event in the country. The ECS-W Sweden aims to create an inclusive platform for female cricketers to showcase their skills at a competitive level. It also seeks to promote the growth and visibility of women’s cricket across Europe.

The tournament shall feature international stars like Abhilasha Singh, Meghana Alugunoolla, Gunjan Shukla, Eman Asim, Surya Ravuri, and many more. The inclusion of these stars with the emerging talent enhances the tournament promising to deliver high quality cricket.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, July 21

Match 1 - Alby Zalmi-W vs Djurgardens IF-W, 12:15 PM

Match 2 - Stockholm CC-W vs Alby Zalmi-W, 2:15 PM

Match 3 - Djurgardens IF-W vs Stockholm CC-W, 4:15 PM

Match 4 - Alby Zalmi-W vs Djurgardens IF-W, 6:15 PM

Match 5 - Stockholm CC-W vs Alby Zalmi-W, 8:15 PM

Tuesday, July 22

Match 6 - Djurgardens IF-W vs Stockholm CC-W, 12:15 PM

Match 7 - Alby Zalmi-W vs Djurgardens IF-W, 2:15 PM

Match 8 - Stockholm CC-W vs Alby Zalmi-W, 4:15 PM

Match 9 - Djurgardens IF-W vs Stockholm CC-W, 6:15 PM

ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm 2025 on the FanCode app and website.

ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm 2025: Full Squads

Alby Zalmi-W

Aaiza Waqas, Alina Aslam, Anisha Khan, Anushka Gorad, Areeba Khan, Asma Khalil, Eman Asim, Haya Noor, Julia Zilfidou, Mahnoor Akram, Meghana Alugunoolla, Mirab Razwan, Nayab Razwan, Signe Lundell

Stockholm CC-W

Akamsha Kavitha, Haripriya Nair, Helena Delmotte, Karuna Bhardwaj, Manal Imtiaz, Neha Porob, Parvathy Balasubramanian, Ramiza Bhalli, Remya Poulose, Sana Firdaus, Spoorthy Sridhara, Yashne Sanikommu

Djurgardens IF-W

Abhilasha Singh, Aisha Khan, Anoushka Vaidya, Anya Vaidya, Anzee Hassanali, Bornini Chakraborty, Deekshita Dittakavi, Dia Gangwani, Gaya Jayaweera, Gunjan Shukla, Neeha Kayani, Sanskriti Mall, Shannie Chekani, Shreya Hariharan, Surya Ravuri

