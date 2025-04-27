ECSN Belgium 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ECSN Belgium 2025 will be a six-team event, set to take place between April 28 and May 12. The Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst will host all 32 games of the competition.

Hasselt CC, Brussels Warriors, Antwerp, 12 Stars CC, Beveren, and Royal Brussels are the six participating teams in this year’s ECSN Belgium 2025. Hasselt CC will be facing the Brussels Warriors in the first two games of the competition.

The ECSN Belgium, 2025, is scheduled to take place in a double round-robin format, with each team playing the other five teams twice in the league stages. The top teams from the league stages will qualify for the Qualifier, scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 11. Then, the final will take place on Monday, May 12.

All the players will be eager to showcase their skills and make a mark in this three-week-long tournament. It will be interesting to see how the tournament progresses and which two teams secure their place in the all-important final on May 12.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, live streaming details, and squads for the ECSN Belgium 2025.

ECSN Belgium, 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Monday, April 28

Match 1: Hasselt CC vs Brussels Warriors, 10:15 PM

Tuesday, April 29

Match 2: Hasselt CC vs Brussels Warriors, 12:15 AM

Match 3: Antwerp vs 12 Stars CC, 10:15 PM

Wednesday, April 30

Match 4: Beveren vs 12 Stars CC, 12:15 AM

Match 5: Beveren vs Royal Brussels, 10:15 PM

Thursday, May 1

Match 6: Beveren vs Royal Brussels, 12:15 AM

Match 7: Antwerp vs Hasselt CC, 8:15 PM

Match 8: 12 Stars CC vs Antwerp, 10:15 PM

Friday, May 2

Match 9: 12 Stars CC vs Brussels Warriors, 12:15 AM

Match 10: Royal Brussels vs 12 Stars CC, 10:15 PM

Saturday, May 3

Match 11: Royal Brussels vs 12 Stars CC, 12:15 AM

Match 12: Beveren vs Brussels Warriors, 10:15 PM

Sunday, May 4

Match 13: Beveren vs Brussels Warriors, 12:15 AM

Match 14: Antwerp vs Beveren, 10:15 PM

Monday, May 5

Match 15: Antwerp vs Beveren, 12:15 AM

Match 16: Antwerp vs Hasselt CC, 8:15 PM

Match 17: 12 Stars CC vs Hasselt CC, 10:15 PM

Tuesday, May 6

Match 18: 12 Stars CC vs Hasselt CC, 12:15 AM

Match 19: Brussels Warriors vs Royal Brussels, 8:15 PM

Match 20: Brussels Warriors vs Royal Brussels, 10:15 PM

Wednesday, May 7

Match 21: Brussels Warriors vs 12 Stars CC, 12:15 AM

Match 22: Hasselt CC vs Beveren, 10:15 PM

Thursday, May 8

Match 23: Hasselt CC vs Beveren, 12:15 AM

Match 24: Royal Brussels vs Antwerp, 8:15 PM

Match 25: Royal Brussels vs Antwerp, 10:15 PM

Friday, May 9

Match 26: 12 Stars CC vs Beveren, 12:15 AM

Match 27: Brussels Warriors vs Antwerp, 10:15 PM

Saturday, May 10

Match 28: Brussels Warriors vs Antwerp, 12:15 AM

Match 29: Royal Brussels vs Hasselt CC, 10:15 PM

Sunday, May 11

Match 30: Royal Brussels vs Hasselt CC, 12:15 AM

Match 31: TBC vs TBC, 9:00 PM

Monday, May 12

Match 32: TBC vs TBC, 12:15 AM

ECSN Belgium, 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

For fans in India, the live streaming of ECSN Belgium, 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

ECSN Belgium, 2025: Full Squads

12 Stars CC

Arshvir Singh, Rajiv Sharma, Sazzad Hosen, Ali Raza, Rounak Jain, Manoj Nag, Nemish Mehta, Ravi Thapliyal, Shakirullah Khogyani, Srikanth Venkata Subramanian, Abdul Rehman, Aniruddha Godbole, Hedayatullah Sherzad, Khalid Ahmadi, Rohan Ravindran, Sarath Muppirala, Sharifullah Salarzai

Antwerp

Bilal Mamundzai, Mamoon Latif, Nadeem Khan, Shaheer Abdul, Sulaiman Muhammad, Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Fawad Shinwari, Mirwais Sherzad, Sultan Diwan Ali, Zulqarnain Tasawar, Fahim Bhatti, Shafiullah Zakhel, Shazam Ikhsan, Sherkhan Sherzad, Nishchal Shrestha, Shukranullah Naser, Burhan Niaz, Naseer Hamidi, IIyas Zaheer, Mohammad Sajad Ahmadzai, Raja Saqlain Ali, Abdullah Jabarkhel, Shawazir Stanikzai, Wafiullah Niazi

Beveren

Hadisullah Tarakhel, Hakim Said, Abdulrashid Karim, Mohammed Walid, Mansoor Malangzai, Khalid Ahmadzai, Dildar Angar, Iftikhar Kankhel, Jabar Jabarkhel, Noman Kamawi, Saber Zakhil, Shahidullah Otmanzai

Brussels Warriors

Faisal Mehmood, Jahanzeb Gul, Mohammad Omid, Noorullah Sidiqi, Sami Salarzai, Murid Ekrami, Majid Ali, Ahmadzai Said Khan

Royal Brussels

Hameel Hayat, Syed Mussayab Jamil, Muhammad Muneeb, Mustafa Mamond, Reyhan Faiz, Taha Choudhry, Sai Teepi, Ben Ruperto, Dominic Weinel, Muhammad Afzal Safi, Adnan Razaaq, Sairab Zahid, Shagharai Sefat, Ali Naqi, Issa Iqbal, Sameel Hayat, Channi Gyani, Faisal Khaliq, Nayhan Khalil, Noor Oryakhel, Oliver Herrington, Sarim Choudhry, Sheraz Sheikh, Fida Hussain Shinwari, Noah, Sam David, Shafiullah Obaid

Hasselt CC

Abdul Muhammad, Ainuddin Zakhel, Athreya Rajaraman, Ezat Stanikzai, Fakhar Zaman, Gagan Mann, Gurwinder Singh, Hamza Minhas, Harjot Singh, Harman Ghuman, Mahateer Muhammad, Omid Rahimi, Paramjeet Singh, Saif Rehman, Sherry Butt, Stanikzai Aurangzeb, Tajammal Hussain, Tejinder Saran, Waqas Raja, Zaki Shah

