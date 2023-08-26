"England play faster in Test matches than this" - Fans criticize Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's slow-paced knocks in 2nd AFG vs PAK ODI

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan found themselves in the midst of a hard toil during the third ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, August 26.

On a pitch that wasn't easy for stroke-making, the duo took center stage with Pakistan's score reading 52/2 in 12.5 overs. They, however, couldn't get going quickly as they were tied down by Afghanistan's pacers in particular, with Babar playing out 14 consecutive dot deliveries at one stage.

Just when it seemed like the innings was stagnating at 103/2 in 30 overs, the two batters picked up pace with Rizwan in particular playing his shots. Both got to their respective half-centuries and put their team on course for a competitive total.

Despite that, they could not escape the wrath of fans on X (formerly Twitter), who called them out for their slow tempo. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Pakistan post 268 after Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's half-centuries

With an unassailable 2-0 lead under their belt in the three-match series, Pakistan opted to bat first in the final ODI in Colombo. Fakhar Zaman failed to convert another start though as he managed to score just 27 before his opening partner Imam-ul-Haq laboured to a 30-ball 13.

Gulbadin Naib picked up both those wickets and it brought Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to the middle. The duo put their initial crawl behind them to forge a 110-run partnership for the third wicket. While the skipper scored an 86-ball 60, Rizwan scored 67 off 79 deliveries.

Both batters were dismissed on either side of Saud Shakeel's wicket. Shadab Khan, the hero of the second ODI, also departed soon after as Pakistan found themselves in the midst of another collapse.

They eventually finished on 268/8 in their 50 overs thanks to an unbeaten 31-ball 38 from Agha Salman and a 25-ball 30 from Mohammad Nawaz. Naib was the pick of the Afghan bowlers with returns of 2/36 off nine overs.

Both teams are placed in opposite groups in the Asia Cup commencing on Wednesday, August 30, with the event to be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

