England Women's One Day Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 2025 England Women’s One-Day Cup, also the inaugural edition of the Women’s One-Day Cup in England, commenced on April 19 in Cardiff with League Two matches. The League One competition will kickstart with a quadruple-header on Wednesday, April 23, with matches scheduled to be played in four different English venues.

Widely tipped as the premier 50-overs domestic competition for women’s cricket in England, the Women’s One-Day Cup itself is a successor of the now-defunct Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

As many as eight counties will be competing in the inaugural season in League One, namely Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Lancashire, Somerset, Surrey, The Blaze, and Warwickshire. Each team is scheduled to face each other twice in a double round-robin format. The top four teams at the end of the league stage of the tournament will qualify for the semifinals.

The opening round consists of 56 matches, which will be followed by a couple of semis and a final to round up the 59-match season. The League One will run from April 23 up until September 21 later this year.

On that note, let’s take a look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings, and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the 2025 England Women’s One-Day Cup:

England Women's One Day Cup 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Wednesday, April 23

Match 1: Durham vs Essex, Chester-le-Street, 3:00 PM

Match 2: Surrey vs Somerset, Beckenham, 3:00 PM

Match 3: The Blaze vs Lancashire, Nottingham, 3:00 PM

Match 4: Warwickshire vs Hampshire, Birmingham, 3:00 PM

Sunday, April 27

Match 5: Durham vs The Blaze, Chester-le-Street, 3:00 PM

Match 6: Essex vs Warwickshire, Chelmsford, 3:00 PM

Match 7: Hampshire vs Surrey, Southampton, 3:00 PM

Match 8: Somerset vs Lancashire, Taunton, 3:00 PM

Wednesday, April 30

Match 9: Lancashire vs Hampshire

Match 10: Somerset vs Essex

Match 11: Surrey vs Durham, Beckenham, 3:00 PM

Match 12: Warwickshire vs The Blaze, Birmingham, 3:00 PM

Sunday, May 4

Match 13: Durham vs Somerset, Chester-le-Street, 3:00 PM

Match 14: Essex vs Lancashire, Chelmsford, 3:00 PM

Match 15: Surrey vs Warwickshire, Beckenham, 3:00 PM

Match 16: The Blaze vs Hampshire, Nottingham, 3:00 PM

Tuesday, May 6

Match 17: The Blaze vs Essex, Loughborough, 3:00 PM

Wednesday, May 7

Match 18: Hampshire vs Durham, Arundel, 3:00 PM

Match 19: Lancashire vs Surrey

Match 20: Warwickshire vs Somerset, Birmingham, 3:00 PM

Sunday, May 11

Match 21: Durham vs Warwickshire, Chester-le-Street, 3:00 PM

Match 22: Hampshire vs Essex, Southampton, 3:00 PM

Match 23: Lancashire vs The Blaze, Manchester, 3:00 PM

Match 24: Somerset vs Surrey, Taunton, 3:00 PM

Tuesday, May 13

Match 25: Somerset vs Hampshire, Taunton, 3:00 PM

Wednesday, May 14

Match 26: Essex vs Durham, Chelmsford, 3:00 PM

Match 27: Surrey vs The Blaze, Beckenham, 3:00 PM

Match 28: Warwickshire vs Lancashire, Birmingham, 3:00 PM

Monday, May 19

Match 29: Essex vs Surrey, Chelmsford, 3:00 PM

Match 30: Hampshire vs Warwickshire, Arundel, 3:00 PM

Match 31: Lancashire vs Durham

Tuesday, May 20

Match 32: The Blaze vs Somerset, Loughborough, 3:00 PM

Thursday, July 24

Match 33: Durham vs Lancashire

Match 34: Essex vs Somerset, Chelmsford, 3:00 PM

Match 35: Surrey vs Hampshire, Guildford, 3:00 PM

Match 36: The Blaze vs Warwickshire, Lincoln, 3:00 PM

Wednesday, July 30

Match 37: Hampshire vs The Blaze, Southampton, 3:00 PM

Match 38: Lancashire vs Essex, Sedbergh, 3:00 PM

Match 39: Somerset vs Durham

Match 40: Warwickshire vs Surrey, Birmingham, 3:00 PM

Thursday, September 4

Match 41: Essex vs Hampshire, Chelmsford, 3:00 PM

Match 42: Lancashire vs Somerset, Manchester, 3:00 PM

Match 43: The Blaze vs Surrey, Nottingham, 3:00 PM

Match 44: Warwickshire vs Durham, Birmingham, 3:00 PM

Sunday, September 7

Match 45: Durham vs Hampshire, Chester-le-Street, 3:00 PM

Match 46: Somerset vs The Blaze

Match 47: Surrey vs Lancashire, Beckenham, 3:00 PM

Match 48: Warwickshire vs Essex, Birmingham, 3:00 PM

Wednesday, September 10

Match 49: Hampshire vs Somerset, Southampton, 3:00 PM

Match 50: Lancashire vs Warwickshire

Match 51: Surrey vs Essex, Beckenham, 3:00 PM

Match 52: The Blaze vs Durham, Derby, 3:00 PM

Saturday, September 13

Match 53: Durham vs Surrey, Chester-le-Street, 3:00 PM

Match 54: Essex vs The Blaze, Chelmsford, 3:00 PM

Match 55: Hampshire vs Lancashire, Arundel, 3:00 PM

Match 56: Somerset vs Warwickshire, Taunton, 3:00 PM

Wednesday, September 17

Match 57: Semifinal 1

Match 58: Semifinal 2

Sunday, September 21

Match 59: Final, Southampton, 3:00 PM

England Women's One Day Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately for fans in India, the England Women’s One-Day Cup 2025 season will not be available for live telecast on any channel in the country. However, fans can tune into the official YouTube channels of England Women’s One-Day Cup 2025 for live streaming.

England Women's One Day Cup 2025: Full squads

Durham

Hollie Armitage (c), Suzie Bates, Leah Dobson, Lauren Filer, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Bess Heath, Trudy Johnson, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Mia Rogers, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Mady Villiers and Emily Windsor.

Essex

Grace Scrivens (c), Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Amara Carr, Kelly Castle, Kate Coppack, Ariana Dowse, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Cordelia Griffith, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abta Maqsood, Flo Miller, Sophie Munro and Sophia Smale.

Hampshire

Georgia Adams (c), Charli Knott, Elyse Perry (July games only), Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Nancy Harman, Linsey Smith, Rhianna Southby, Ella McCaughan, Mary Taylor, Freya Davies, Bex Tyson, Naomi Dattani, Megan Sturge, Ava Lee, Abi Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Poppy Tulloch and Daisy Gibb.

Lancashire

Ellie Threlkeld (c), Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Hannah Jones, Alana King, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Katie Mack, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Hannah Rainey and Seren Smale.

Somerset

Heather Knight, Emma Corney, Sophie Luff (c), Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson, Alex Griffiths, Niamh Holland, Amelie Munday, Erin Vukusic, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Olivia Barnes, Katie Jones, Jess Hazell, Laura Jackson, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Mollie Robbins and Ellie Anderson.

Surrey

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Kira Chathli, Priyanaz Chatterji, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Aylish Cranstone, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Danielle Gregory, Charlotte Lambert, Emma Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Bethan Miles, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Jemima Spence, Alexa Stonehouse and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

The Blaze

Kirstie Gordon (c), Grace Ballinger, Sarah Glenn, Georgie Boyce, Josie Groves, Cassidy McCarthy, Lucy Higham, Sarah Bryce, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Prisha Thanawala, Charley Phillips, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Ella Claridge, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Jones, Olivia Baker, Amy Wheeler, Scarlett Hughes, Heather Graham and Orla Prendergast.

Warwickshire

Georgia Davis (c), Meg Austin, Em Arlott, Chloe Brewer, Hannah Baker, Bethan Ellis, Abbey Freeborn, Katie George, Hannah Hardwick, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Amu Surenkumar, Millie Taylor, Issy Wong and Nat Wraith.

