Epic Group All-Stars T20 Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Hong Kong's top 36 cricketers have been divided across three teams of 12 players each, to participate in the Epic Group All-Stars T20 Series 2021.

The three teams taking part in the event are Kowloon Lions, New Territories Tigers, and Hong Kong Islanders. Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah and Jamie Atkinson will lead the three teams respectively.

Each team will play the other team once in the league phase, with the top two making it to the summit clash which is scheduled to be held on March 27. All games will take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon.

Ahead of the series, Mark Farmer, Cricket Hong Kong General Manager for High Performance, had this to say:

“We’re incredibly excited to launch the All-Stars Series. With the absence of International cricket the All Stars Series is going to provide an exciting and competitive platform for Hong Kong’s best cricketers to showcase their skills both domestically and around the world.”

Epic Group All-Stars T20 Series 2021 match timings & schedule (all times in IST)

Friday, 26th March

Kowloon Lions vs New Territories Tigers at 7:00 AM

Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions at 11:00 AM

Saturday, 27th March

New Territories Tigers vs Hong Kong Islanders at 7:00 AM

TBC vs TBC (FINAL) at 11:00 AM

Epic Group All-Stars T20 Series 2021 live streaming details

Fans can catch the live-action on Hong Kong Cricket's official Youtube channel. Fancode will stream all matches for fans in India for free.

Epic Group All-Stars T20 Series 2021 squads

Kowloon Lions: Aizaz Khan (*), Zeeshan Ali (+), Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu, Charlie Wallis

New Territories Tigers: Kinchit Shah (*), Adit Gorawara (+), Babar Hayat, Wajid Shah, Akbar Khan, Daniyal Bukhari, Aftab Hussain, Ashley Caddy, Bilal Akhtar, Sheryar Khan, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal

Hong Kong Islanders: Jamie Atkinson (*) (+), Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan